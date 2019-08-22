CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) and Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Comparing side by side

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) and Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyrusOne Inc. 58 8.68 N/A 0.45 127.84 Clipper Realty Inc. 12 1.77 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyrusOne Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 0.9% Clipper Realty Inc. 0.00% -0.5% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given CyrusOne Inc. and Clipper Realty Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CyrusOne Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Clipper Realty Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of CyrusOne Inc. is $60.86, with potential downside of -12.28%. On the other hand, Clipper Realty Inc.’s potential upside is 44.01% and its average price target is $16. The results provided earlier shows that Clipper Realty Inc. appears more favorable than CyrusOne Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of CyrusOne Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 70.2% of Clipper Realty Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of CyrusOne Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 13.5% of Clipper Realty Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CyrusOne Inc. -4.4% 0% 2.92% 7.59% -8.72% 8.55% Clipper Realty Inc. 9.38% 4.43% -9.84% -11.29% 12.14% -11.63%

For the past year CyrusOne Inc. has 8.55% stronger performance while Clipper Realty Inc. has -11.63% weaker performance.

Summary

CyrusOne Inc. beats Clipper Realty Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

CyrusOne Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, and multi-tenant data center properties. The company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of information technology infrastructure. Its customers operate in various industries, including information technology, financial services, energy, oil and gas, mining, medical, and consumer goods and services. As of December 9, 2016, the companyÂ’s property portfolio included 35 data centers and 2 recovery centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Singapore. The company qualified as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Clipper Realty Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multi-family residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area. It operates in Commercial and Residential segments. The company has elected to be treated as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Clipper Realty Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is and is based in Brooklyn, New York.