CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Comparing side by side

As REIT – Diversified companies, CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyrusOne Inc. 61 9.71 N/A 0.45 127.84 Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 17 6.43 N/A 0.31 55.33

In table 1 we can see CyrusOne Inc. and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than CyrusOne Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. CyrusOne Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyrusOne Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 0.9% Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

CyrusOne Inc.’s current beta is 0.67 and it happens to be 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. on the other hand, has 0.5 beta which makes it 50.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for CyrusOne Inc. and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CyrusOne Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CyrusOne Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -8.30% and an $71.13 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of CyrusOne Inc. shares and 86.3% of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. shares. About 0.9% of CyrusOne Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CyrusOne Inc. -4.4% 0% 2.92% 7.59% -8.72% 8.55% Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 0.77% 2.05% 4.64% 13.55% 12.79% 20.41%

For the past year CyrusOne Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors CyrusOne Inc. beats Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.

CyrusOne Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, and multi-tenant data center properties. The company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of information technology infrastructure. Its customers operate in various industries, including information technology, financial services, energy, oil and gas, mining, medical, and consumer goods and services. As of December 9, 2016, the companyÂ’s property portfolio included 35 data centers and 2 recovery centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Singapore. The company qualified as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in real estate markets of Mid-Atlantic United States. The firm is involved in developing, building, owning and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. was formed on October 12, 2012 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.