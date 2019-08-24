Cyrusone (CONE) Valuation Rose While Tower Research Capital Trc Boosted Position; Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Holder Riverpark Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $2.24 Million as Stock Price Rose

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 160.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc bought 9,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 15,009 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $787,000, up from 5,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $69.59. About 812,019 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q REV. $196.6M, EST. $185.8M; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 01/05/2018 – Port Houston Selects CyrusOne for Data Center and Interconnection Services; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGREEMENT INCLUDES $750 MLN MULTICURRENCY BORROWING SUBLIMIT, TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS TOTALING $1.3 BLN; 18/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of CyrusOne and Revance Therapeutics; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – ON APRIL 20 & APRIL 26 CO, CYRUSONE DUTCH, ZTL SELLER REP ENTERED AMENDMENTS TO SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 21, 2017; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 33,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 139,857 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.33 million, up from 105,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $78.44. About 204,343 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR REV., ADJ. EBITDA; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62; 16/05/2018 – Interxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Sees 2018 Rev EUR553M-EUR569M; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q EPS 16c; 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYC) by 5,825 shares to 3,353 shares, valued at $685,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 30,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,955 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Tr (QLD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zevin Asset Management Limited Co reported 45,714 shares stake. Exane Derivatives has 14 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0.02% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 381,083 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 229,695 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg Incorporated accumulated 68,874 shares. Capital Advisers Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 41,109 shares. Security Cap Rech &, a Illinois-based fund reported 972,475 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 24,305 shares. Janney Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.02% stake. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0.01% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership holds 0% or 560 shares. Amer Interest Group has invested 0.04% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 13,334 shares or 0% of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust reported 499,095 shares.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $299,337 activity. $199,436 worth of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) was bought by Wojtaszek Gary J on Wednesday, February 27.

More notable recent CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors to Impact Iron Mountain (IRM) This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Key Factors Setting the Tone for HCP This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why CyrusOne (CONE) is a Solid Choice – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CyrusOne (CONE) Tops Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Riverpark Capital Management Llc, which manages about $73.36 million and $438.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New (NYSE:SCHW) by 54,549 shares to 225,369 shares, valued at $9.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,879 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “InterXion -7% as revenue growth, profits disappoint – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Announcing: InterXion Holding (NYSE:INXN) Stock Increased An Energizing 174% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Interxion Holding (INXN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Estimating The Fair Value Of InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is InterXion Holding N.V.’s (NYSE:INXN) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.