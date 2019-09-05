CyrusOne (CONE) to pay $0.50 on Oct 11, 2019; Goldman Sachs Group (the (GS) Shorts Up By 0.46%

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) is expected to pay $0.50 on Oct 11, 2019. (NASDAQ:CONE) shareholders before Sep 26, 2019 will receive the $0.50 dividend. CyrusOne Inc’s current price of $74.50 translates into 0.67% yield. CyrusOne Inc’s dividend has Sep 27, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $74.5. About 616,164 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENTS PARTIES TO AGREEMENT AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 18; 11/04/2018 – CyrusOne Names Brian Doricko to Strategic Accounts Role; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Revisess CyrusOne Inc Otlk To Positive, Afrms CCR; 18/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of CyrusOne and Revance Therapeutics; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 07/05/2018 – CyrusOne Takes Leading Role in Passage of Georgia Bill H.B. 696 Signed by Governor Nathan Deal; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (NYSE:GS) had an increase of 0.46% in short interest. GS’s SI was 6.60 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.46% from 6.57M shares previously. With 2.41M avg volume, 3 days are for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (NYSE:GS)’s short sellers to cover GS’s short positions. The SI to Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the’s float is 1.92%. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $201.73. About 1.72M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/03/2018 – GOLDMANSACHS: HARVEY M. SCHWARTZ TO RETIRE FROM GOLDMAN SACHS,; 12/03/2018 – David Solomon to be next president and CEO of Goldman Sachs; 16/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Says Emerging Markets Now Look Like Rich Countries; 05/03/2018 – Goldman’s Moe Says Tariffs Won’t Have Meaningful Impact on China (Video); 22/05/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES LLC HAS ENTERED THE LEAD MARKET MAKING BUSINESS WITH A SMALL LIST OF EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS; 01/05/2018 – Jesse Hamilton: Exclusive: Goldman Sachs to Pay $110 Million to N.Y., Fed for FX Trades; 04/05/2018 – Coeur to Participate in Goldman Sachs’ Leveraged Finance Conference; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS COMMENTS ON SOUTH AFRICA IN EMAILED NOTE; 30/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS PRESIDENT DAVID SOLOMON ENDS INTERVIEW WITH BTV; 12/03/2018 – Dealbook: David Solomon Set to Succeed Blankfein as Goldman C.E.O. as Rival Steps Down

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $72.54 billion. It operates through four divisions: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. It has a 8.45 P/E ratio. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Capital Group Lc accumulated 0.04% or 580 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 45,029 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Psagot Inv House Ltd reported 0.3% stake. First Republic Mgmt owns 150,355 shares. Cap International Ca owns 949 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Donald Smith And Incorporated reported 33,270 shares stake. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Freestone Cap Holdings Ltd Liability stated it has 5,252 shares. Narwhal Capital Mngmt stated it has 21,578 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Acg Wealth stated it has 1,456 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. M Holdings, a Oregon-based fund reported 4,372 shares. Ent Fincl Services accumulated 243 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Schwerin Boyle Cap Management has invested 0.38% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Choate Inv Advsr has invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 4,695 were reported by Captrust Finance Advisors.

Among 3 analysts covering Goldmanchs Group (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Goldmanchs Group has $312 highest and $218 lowest target. $253.75’s average target is 25.79% above currents $201.73 stock price. Goldmanchs Group had 7 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of GS in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating.

Among 4 analysts covering CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. CyrusOne has $7200 highest and $54 lowest target. $64’s average target is -14.09% below currents $74.5 stock price. CyrusOne had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, June 13, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Deutsche Bank initiated CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) rating on Friday, March 8. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $54 target. Raymond James maintained CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) rating on Friday, August 2. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $7200 target.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,901 activity. 1,955 shares valued at $99,901 were bought by KLAYKO MICHAEL on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold CyrusOne Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww reported 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Charles Schwab Invest Management owns 0.02% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 542,185 shares. Chilton Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Texas-based fund reported 297,004 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Hldg holds 499,095 shares. Exane Derivatives, a France-based fund reported 14 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 50,873 shares. Aew Capital Ltd Partnership reported 1.07% stake. Millennium Lc holds 23,272 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.17 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Kennedy Management has invested 0.16% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 24,305 shares. Winfield Associates Incorporated invested in 0.88% or 31,498 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 38,600 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsrs has 167,964 shares. Sei Invs owns 354,875 shares.