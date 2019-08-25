CyrusOne (CONE) to pay $0.50 on Oct 11, 2019; Capital World Investors Boosted By $188.82 Million Its Micron Technology (MU) Stake

Capital World Investors increased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 12.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital World Investors acquired 4.61M shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock rose 7.14%. The Capital World Investors holds 40.98 million shares with $1.69 billion value, up from 36.38M last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $47.43B valuation. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $42.96. About 27.55M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Micron reported better than expected results on Thursday; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) is expected to pay $0.50 on Oct 11, 2019. (NASDAQ:CONE) shareholders before Sep 26, 2019 will receive the $0.50 dividend. CyrusOne Inc’s current price of $69.59 translates into 0.72% yield. CyrusOne Inc’s dividend has Sep 27, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $69.59. About 812,019 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – ON APRIL 20 & APRIL 26 CO, CYRUSONE DUTCH, ZTL SELLER REP ENTERED AMENDMENTS TO SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 21, 2017; 13/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYRUSONE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 B Unsecured Credit Facility; 19/04/2018 – DJ CyrusOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONE); 07/05/2018 – CyrusOne Takes Leading Role in Passage of Georgia Bill H.B. 696 Signed by Governor Nathan Deal; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q REV. $196.6M, EST. $185.8M; 01/05/2018 – Port Houston Selects CyrusOne for Data Center and Interconnection Services; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $3.18 TO $3.28, EST. $3.25; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING

CyrusOne Inc., a real estate investment trust , owns, operates, and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, and multi-tenant data center properties. The company has market cap of $7.88 billion. The firm provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of information technology infrastructure. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clients operate in various industries, including information technology, financial services, energy, gas and oil, mining, medical, and consumer goods and services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold CyrusOne Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 23,272 shares. The Texas-based Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.3% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Greenwich Investment holds 0.63% or 11,128 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). The New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl has invested 0.01% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Zevin Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.78% or 45,714 shares. Gideon Capital stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Cap Advisers Ltd Company reported 41,109 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 643,762 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Exane Derivatives accumulated 14 shares. Nomura Asset Management accumulated 72,876 shares or 0.04% of the stock. The Ontario – Canada-based Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Fmr Lc owns 46 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Grassi Investment Mngmt invested in 125,095 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Quantbot Tech Lp stated it has 7,593 shares.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $299,337 activity. Wojtaszek Gary J bought $199,436 worth of stock or 4,000 shares. $99,901 worth of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) was bought by KLAYKO MICHAEL.

Among 4 analysts covering CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. CyrusOne has $7200 highest and $54 lowest target. $64’s average target is -8.03% below currents $69.59 stock price. CyrusOne had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Friday, August 2. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, March 8. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, June 13 by UBS.

Among 13 analysts covering Micron (NASDAQ:MU), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Micron has $75 highest and $28 lowest target. $45.50’s average target is 5.91% above currents $42.96 stock price. Micron had 44 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 21 by UBS. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, March 21. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Piper Jaffray. Citigroup maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) rating on Monday, June 24. Citigroup has “Sell” rating and $30 target. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 8. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, June 21 with “Sell”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Asset Mngmt invested 2.3% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Victory Mngmt has 61,419 shares. Tegean Limited Company holds 2.81% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 100,000 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 59,200 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. New York-based Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 94,098 shares. Maverick Cap Limited holds 0.07% or 131,190 shares in its portfolio. Zacks Invest Management invested in 0.17% or 189,650 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 1.26M shares. Guardian stated it has 0.67% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 27,185 were reported by Cleararc Cap. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank accumulated 0.05% or 733,553 shares. First Washington reported 0.01% stake. Tortoise Advsr Llc accumulated 52 shares or 0% of the stock. Hanson Doremus Inv holds 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 306 shares.

Capital World Investors decreased Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) stake by 1.28M shares to 7.08 million valued at $278.39 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Huazhu Group Ltd Adr stake by 10,717 shares and now owns 2.23M shares. Viavi Solutions Inc was reduced too.

