CyrusOne (CONE) to pay $0.50 on Oct 11, 2019; 1 Analysts Bullish Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR)

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) is expected to pay $0.50 on Oct 11, 2019. (NASDAQ:CONE) shareholders before Sep 26, 2019 will receive the $0.50 dividend. CyrusOne Inc’s current price of $74.30 translates into 0.67% yield. CyrusOne Inc’s dividend has Sep 27, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $74.3. About 341,657 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – ON APRIL 20 & APRIL 26 CO, CYRUSONE DUTCH, ZTL SELLER REP ENTERED AMENDMENTS TO SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 21, 2017; 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q REV. $196.6M, EST. $185.8M; 01/05/2018 – Port Houston Selects CyrusOne for Data Center and Interconnection Services; 07/05/2018 – CyrusOne Takes Leading Role in Passage of Georgia Bill H.B. 696 Signed by Governor Nathan Deal; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Revisess CyrusOne Inc Otlk To Positive, Afrms CCR; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENTS PARTIES TO AGREEMENT AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 18; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol . The company has market cap of $1.00 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. It currently has negative earnings.

The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.84. About 191,127 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has declined 7.61% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.69, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.84 million shares or 8.68% less from 25.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,164 are owned by Federated Investors Pa. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 70 shares or 0% of the stock. Meditor Grp Inc Ltd owns 25.08% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 2.68 million shares. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 10,267 shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc invested in 0% or 25,640 shares. Tru Of Vermont stated it has 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Spark Invest Ltd has 254,700 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Rothschild Asset Us reported 16,396 shares stake. Gsa Capital Prns Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 15,197 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 32,047 shares. Hamilton Lane Limited Liability holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 52,826 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 21,763 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag owns 374,624 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 2,938 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Management Llc stated it has 11,416 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Among 3 analysts covering CyrusOne Inc – Common Stock (NASDAQ:CONE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CyrusOne Inc – Common Stock has $7200 highest and $6200 lowest target. $68.67’s average target is -7.58% below currents $74.3 stock price. CyrusOne Inc – Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) rating on Thursday, June 13. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $6200 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”.

Investors sentiment is 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 29 investors sold CyrusOne Inc. shares while 89 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 106.18 million shares or 1.78% less from 108.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Research Advisors Incorporated holds 7,890 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Assets Invest Mngmt Llc owns 71,000 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Raymond James Associates holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 592,041 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 0% or 33,400 shares. Landscape Mngmt Ltd Co reported 6,464 shares. Heartland invested 0.51% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Grp Inc accumulated 0.05% or 221,094 shares. Swiss Financial Bank has 0.01% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 210,800 shares. Loomis Sayles L P has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Cibc Mkts Incorporated reported 15,850 shares. National Asset Mgmt holds 5,085 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Echo Street Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.27% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Numerixs Techs has invested 0.1% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).