Cyrusone (CONE) Stock Price Rose While United Capital Financial Advisers Trimmed Its Stake; Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Holder Manikay Partners Has Decreased Its Stake by $12.00 Million as Share Value Declined

Manikay Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90M, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $48.51. About 671,175 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 1.75% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 15/05/2018 – BHP CEO Estimates Miner’s Base Value Increased 30% Over Past Two Years; 03/05/2018 – BP SAID TO HIRE MS AS IT CONSIDERS BIDDING FOR SOME BHP ASSETS; 12/03/2018 – WOODSIDE GRANTS BHP OPTION TO BUY ADDED 10% IN SCARBOROUGH; 15/05/2018 – BHP CEO Says Technology to ‘Transform’ Resources Industry; 18/04/2018 – ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LTD – ADELAIDE BRIGHTON SIGNS MAJOR SA CEMENT CONTRACT,BHP-ABC.AX; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Mexico’s Pemex seeking allies for deepwater blocks won in auction -CEO; 12/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. states slow Trump offshore oil drilling expansion plan; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY IRON ORE MINED (100% BASIS) 67 MT VS 62 MT A YEAR AGO; 28/03/2018 – Callinex Completes Drone Magnetic Survey at Nash Creek; 09/04/2018 – Correction to Market Talk on BHP

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc sold 8,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,109 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, down from 49,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $55.68. About 541,472 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has risen 14.02% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 01/05/2018 – Port Houston Selects CyrusOne for Data Center and Interconnection Services; 19/04/2018 – DJ CyrusOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONE); 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 18/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of CyrusOne and Revance Therapeutics; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Normalized EPS 85c; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 B Unsecured Credit Facility; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q EPS 45c

Analysts await CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.81 per share. CONE’s profit will be $91.66M for 17.19 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by CyrusOne Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.22% negative EPS growth.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $299,337 activity. On Wednesday, February 27 the insider Wojtaszek Gary J bought $199,436.

