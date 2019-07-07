Cyrusone (CONE) Stock Price Rose While Neuberger Berman Group Has Lowered Stake by $7.92 Million; Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Holding in Gap (The) (GPS) Has Cut by $14.62 Million

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky decreased its stake in Gap (The) (GPS) by 96.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky sold 562,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $524,000, down from 582,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Gap (The) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.3. About 4.49 million shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 26.30% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.73% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 08/05/2018 – Email from Highly Reputable Senders is 23 Percent More Likely to Reach its Intended Audience–and the Gap is Growing; 22/03/2018 – Mind the Gap: Women in Technology; 11/04/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with The Gap Inc. President and CEO Art Peck after earnings for a glimpse at Gap’s role in apparel retail; 19/04/2018 – Rubicon Named Among Glassdoor’s “11 Companies with Seriously lmpressive Benefits”; 24/05/2018 – Gap Misses Views but Mantains Guidance — Earnings Review; 24/05/2018 – GAP AFFIRMS 2018 YEAR EPS; 14/03/2018 – Gap Inc. Sets New Goal for Apparel Suppliers to Pay Garment Workers Digitally by 2020; 22/03/2018 – Gap Accounting Chief, Controller Dara Bazzano to Resign, Effective April 5; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gap Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPS); 14/05/2018 – ROSS: THE GAP REMAINS WIDE BETWEEN U.S. AND CHINA ON TRADE

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 152,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 230,238 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.07 million, down from 382,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $60.08. About 352,506 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has risen 14.02% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Normalized EPS 85c; 19/04/2018 – DJ CyrusOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONE); 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 85C, EST. 77C; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGREEMENT INCLUDES $750 MLN MULTICURRENCY BORROWING SUBLIMIT, TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS TOTALING $1.3 BLN; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENTS PARTIES TO AGREEMENT AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 18; 01/05/2018 – Port Houston Selects CyrusOne for Data Center and Interconnection Services; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE – AGREEMENT ALSO CONTAINS ACCORDION ALLOWING CO TO OBTAIN UP TO $1 BLN ADDITIONAL REVOLVING OR TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – ON APRIL 20 & APRIL 26 CO, CYRUSONE DUTCH, ZTL SELLER REP ENTERED AMENDMENTS TO SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 21, 2017; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Rev $196.6M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.81 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.81 per share. CONE’s profit will be $91.66 million for 18.54 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by CyrusOne Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.22% negative EPS growth.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 4.74M shares to 4.77M shares, valued at $152.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raven Industries Inc (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 41,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.48M shares, and has risen its stake in Versum Materials Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GPS shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 210.38 million shares or 0.52% less from 211.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 4,779 shares to 14,379 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Repsol Ypf Sa Sp A (REPYY) by 59,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW).

