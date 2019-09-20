Cyrusone (CONE) Stake Upped by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc; Harvey Investment Co Boosted Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Position

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 22.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 113,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 613,053 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.39M, up from 499,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $77.5. About 1.02M shares traded or 11.40% up from the average. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Normalized EPS 85c; 19/04/2018 – DJ CyrusOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONE); 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q REV. $196.6M, EST. $185.8M; 01/05/2018 – Port Houston Selects CyrusOne for Data Center and Interconnection Services; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE – AGREEMENT ALSO CONTAINS ACCORDION ALLOWING CO TO OBTAIN UP TO $1 BLN ADDITIONAL REVOLVING OR TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS; 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 95.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 342,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 700,024 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.81 million, up from 357,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $32.12. About 2.68M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Shares for $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L..

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75 million and $593.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 5,795 shares to 500,759 shares, valued at $26.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5,282 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,593 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,634 shares to 789,682 shares, valued at $208.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 858,215 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

