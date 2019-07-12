Cyrusone (CONE) Stake Maintained by Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc; Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Decreased Its Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Stake by $12.44 Million; Shares Declined

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 12.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 32,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 289,046 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16 million, up from 256,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $58.95. About 449,111 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has risen 14.02% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 13/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYRUSONE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q REV. $196.6M, EST. $185.8M; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 85C, EST. 77C; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE, ZENIUM AGREE TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25; 11/04/2018 – CyrusOne Names Brian Doricko to Strategic Accounts Role; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 B Unsecured Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – Port Houston Selects CyrusOne for Data Center and Interconnection Services; 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 22.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp sold 345,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.89M, down from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.99. About 45,278 shares traded or 22.06% up from the average. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 2.88% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LORL News: 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM TO PAY LORAL $112M FOR AMOS 8; DELIVERY IN 27 MONTHS; 16/04/2018 – TELESAT CANADA – FOR QTR ENDING MARCH 31, CO EXPECTS TO REPORT COMPARATIVE REVENUES OF $233 MLN TO $236 MLN VS REPORTED REVENUE OF $235 MLN LAST YR; 08/03/2018 Loral Space Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM ORDERS AMOS 8 SATELLITE FROM SPACE SYSTEMS/LORAL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loral Space & Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LORL); 16/04/2018 – Telesat Canada Announces Preliminary Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA¹ for the Quarter Ending March 31, 2018

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14 million and $569.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 20,229 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $25.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW) by 509,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,750 shares, and cut its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:CNOB).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $299,337 activity. $199,436 worth of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) was bought by Wojtaszek Gary J on Wednesday, February 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Grp has 0% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Bartlett & Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Chilton Cap Limited Liability stated it has 297,004 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 57,569 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0.01% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) reported 0.06% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Utd Financial Advisers Limited has 0.02% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 41,109 shares. Profund Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 16,378 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Bokf Na invested in 0.01% or 4,177 shares. Ftb Advisors reported 412 shares stake. Mutual Of America Mngmt Llc holds 0.07% or 94,922 shares in its portfolio. 8,117 are held by Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt. Tiverton Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 41,365 shares. Security has 2.07% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

More notable recent CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CyrusOne is Selected by Hewlett Packard Enterprise for Off-Premise Delivery of HPE GreenLake Consumption-Based IT Solutions – Business Wire” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bain Capital Specialty Finance, CyrusOne and Chimera Investment – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CyrusOne completes Zenium deal, expanding European footprint – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2018. More interesting news about CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of MDY – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CyrusOne Likely To Appreciate Or Be Acquired – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

More notable recent Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LORL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Telesat Reports Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Telesat’s New Telstar 19 VANTAGE Satellite Now Operational – GlobeNewswire” on August 27, 2018. More interesting news about Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Large Discount to Intrinsic Value – GuruFocus.com” published on May 03, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Maxar Technologies: Event-Driven, Special Situation, Pure Play On Space Industry – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold LORL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 19.97 million shares or 0.22% less from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 12,907 shares. Empyrean Cap Prns Lp holds 450,000 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Shannon River Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.3% stake. Asset Mngmt One Ltd has 0.01% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) for 25,996 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Northern Trust Corp owns 168,442 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited reported 17,229 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) for 150 shares. Vanguard Gp owns 1.18M shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 19,665 shares. Swiss Bank holds 0% or 23,400 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 71,315 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Fincl Bank De has 87 shares. Proxima Capital Mgmt Llc holds 2.73% or 68,800 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake.