Cyrusone (CONE) Stake Has Raised by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado; As Universal Electronics (UEIC) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Wellington Shields & Company Lowered Its Holding by $822,140

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 76.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 9,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,821 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 11,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $60.08. About 405,056 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has risen 14.02% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – AFTER MAY 18 EITHER PURCHASER OR SELLERS MAY TERMINATE SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT IF GERMAN REGULATORY APPROVAL HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne; 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers; 07/05/2018 – CyrusOne Takes Leading Role in Passage of Georgia Bill H.B. 696 Signed by Governor Nathan Deal; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE – AGREEMENT ALSO CONTAINS ACCORDION ALLOWING CO TO OBTAIN UP TO $1 BLN ADDITIONAL REVOLVING OR TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS; 19/04/2018 – DJ CyrusOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONE)

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Universal Electronics (UEIC) by 23.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 22,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,967 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71M, down from 95,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Universal Electronics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $566.43M market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $40.87. About 56,607 shares traded. Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) has risen 51.18% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.75% the S&P500. Some Historical UEIC News: 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 22/05/2018 – Universal Electronics to Present in Two June Conferences; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 35C TO 45C, EST. 90C; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Sees 2Q Adj EPS 35c-Adj EPS 45c; 23/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS – ON APRIL 17, UNIT & GUANGZHOU JUNHAO INVESTMENT CO MUTUALLY AGREED TO TERMINATE SEPT. 30, 2016 TRANSFER AGREEMENT; 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS IN PACT TO SELL GEMSTAR CHINA INTEREST; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 18c-Loss 28c; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 11/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference May 24

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $299,337 activity. On Wednesday, February 27 the insider Wojtaszek Gary J bought $199,436.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 4,156 shares to 16,530 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgm Resorts (NYSE:MGM) by 17,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.27 million shares, and cut its stake in Kansas City So (NYSE:KSU).

More notable recent CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CyrusOne Inc. Announces Tax Allocations of 2018 Distributions – Business Wire” on January 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CyrusOne starts 8M-share stock offering – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “CyrusOne -1.8% after Q1 revenue misses; adjusts 2019 capex guidance – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IPG Named to S&P 500 ESG and S&P Global 1200 ESG – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08M and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 2,200 shares to 30,099 shares, valued at $4.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

