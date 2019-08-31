Cyrusone (CONE) Shareholder Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Has Trimmed Position; Bp Plc Increases Position in Ventas (VTR)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 32.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 47,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 97,375 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, down from 144,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $73.46. About 520,964 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $3.18 TO $3.28, EST. $3.25; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Revisess CyrusOne Inc Otlk To Positive, Afrms CCR; 07/05/2018 – CyrusOne Takes Leading Role in Passage of Georgia Bill H.B. 696 Signed by Governor Nathan Deal; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENTS PARTIES TO AGREEMENT AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 18; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 B Unsecured Credit Facility; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGREEMENT INCLUDES $750 MLN MULTICURRENCY BORROWING SUBLIMIT, TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS TOTALING $1.3 BLN

Bp Plc increased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc bought 42,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The hedge fund held 84,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.36M, up from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $73.39. About 978,272 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q FFO $1.05/Shr; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS; 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Net $78.7M; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Raises 2018 Normalized FFO View; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 20,000 shares to 298,000 shares, valued at $31.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,000 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,901 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings.