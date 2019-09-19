Cyrusone (CONE) Shareholder Marlowe Partners LP Increased Stake by $7.27 Million; As Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Market Value Declined, Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreased by $2.79 Million Its Holding

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 87.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 60,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 8,640 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $406,000, down from 69,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $49.8. About 74,543 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.05; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – PRICES $424.4 MLN OF 10-YEAR MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES ISSUED BY RADNOR RE 2018-1 LTD; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q EPS $1.13; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Rev $167.5M; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q REV. $167.5M, EST. $166.3M; 30/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 165.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 127,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 204,743 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.82M, up from 77,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $74.84. About 52,388 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ CyrusOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONE); 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $3.18 TO $3.28, EST. $3.25; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q EPS 45c; 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Rev $196.6M; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 11/04/2018 – CyrusOne Names Brian Doricko to Strategic Accounts Role; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 13/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYRUSONE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility

Marlowe Partners Lp, which manages about $193.06 million and $173.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 813,310 shares to 368,154 shares, valued at $12.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 29 investors sold CONE shares while 89 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 106.18 million shares or 1.78% less from 108.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpine Woods Capital Ltd Liability Company has 18,700 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Axa has 10,461 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Personal Ser, a North Carolina-based fund reported 334 shares. 1.29M are owned by Northern Tru Corporation. United Automobile Association holds 16,415 shares. First Interstate Bancorp accumulated 350 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) has 2,589 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. M&T Bancorp reported 8,781 shares. 23,455 are held by Amalgamated Commercial Bank. Vanguard owns 16.22M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 321,487 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Na owns 11,066 shares. State Street accumulated 0.02% or 4.60 million shares. New York-based Fred Alger Mgmt has invested 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 76,807 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold ESNT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 85.40 million shares or 2.29% more from 83.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Skyline Asset Ltd Partnership owns 248,550 shares. 59,353 are owned by Massachusetts Ma. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Ameriprise invested in 166,539 shares or 0% of the stock. 5,850 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.09% or 3.10M shares in its portfolio. 40,048 are owned by Quantbot L P. Legal & General Public Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 123,195 shares. C M Bidwell & Associates Limited holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 1,650 shares. 12 are held by Ftb Incorporated. Millennium Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). 192,594 are owned by Prudential Financial Incorporated. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 1.32M shares. Bowling Portfolio Lc invested in 0.31% or 40,408 shares. 22,463 are owned by Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability.

Analysts await Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, up 16.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.18 per share. ESNT’s profit will be $135.76M for 9.02 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Essent Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.72% negative EPS growth.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 1,799 shares to 11,695 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 6,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Wright Med Group N V.