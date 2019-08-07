Cyrusone (CONE) Shareholder Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Cut Holding as Shares Rose; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined While Page Arthur B Has Boosted Its Holding

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 125.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 442 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 793 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, up from 351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $876.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $16.72 during the last trading session, reaching $1771.11. About 1.08 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon cloud revenue jumps 49 percent in first quarter; 23/04/2018 – ‘Alexa, tell Gigaset I’m going now’ – Smart home alarm system connects to Amazon Alexa; 28/03/2018 – Trump is reportedly ‘obsessed’ with taking down Amazon – here’s his history with his least favorite company in America; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Pay is Just the Ticket for London Theatre Direct!; 05/04/2018 – Trump’s latest Amazon tweet storm hit The Washington Post, which is owned by Jeff Bezos; 15/03/2018 – Watchdog raids Amazon’s Tokyo office; 17/05/2018 – Amazon Research Awards Honor Outstanding Academic Projects in Artificial Intelligence; 16/04/2018 – Kia Motors America Introduces UVO Skill For Amazon Alexa To Enable Voice Controls; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Greater Toronto Would See Only Modest Rent Boost From Amazon HQ2; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1830 FROM $1760

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 14,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 649,915 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.08M, down from 664,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $62.3. About 88,344 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q REV. $196.6M, EST. $185.8M; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Normalized EPS 85c; 07/05/2018 – CyrusOne Takes Leading Role in Passage of Georgia Bill H.B. 696 Signed by Governor Nathan Deal; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $3.18 TO $3.28, EST. $3.25; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE, ZENIUM AGREE TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $299,337 activity. $199,436 worth of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) shares were bought by Wojtaszek Gary J.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Terreno Realty Corp (NYSE:TRNO) by 66,360 shares to 676,536 shares, valued at $28.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vici Properties Inc by 96,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans accumulated 144,159 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 8,117 are held by Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Inc. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 588 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 7,409 shares. D L Carlson Group Incorporated holds 0.9% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 58,569 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 1.64 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Greenwich Inv Mgmt reported 0.63% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Exane Derivatives invested 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings stated it has 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 64,900 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv invested in 43,294 shares. Ww Asset invested in 0.01% or 5,041 shares. American Interest invested in 0.04% or 215,879 shares. 229,695 are held by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership.