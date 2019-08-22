Cyrusone (CONE) Shareholder Endeavour Capital Advisors Upped Holding; As Radius Health (RDUS) Share Value Rose, Bb Biotech Ag Upped Position

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 12.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 32,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The hedge fund held 289,046 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16 million, up from 256,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $69.38. About 694,602 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 11/04/2018 – CyrusOne Names Brian Doricko to Strategic Accounts Role; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE – AGREEMENT ALSO CONTAINS ACCORDION ALLOWING CO TO OBTAIN UP TO $1 BLN ADDITIONAL REVOLVING OR TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGREEMENT INCLUDES $750 MLN MULTICURRENCY BORROWING SUBLIMIT, TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS TOTALING $1.3 BLN; 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – ON APRIL 20 & APRIL 26 CO, CYRUSONE DUTCH, ZTL SELLER REP ENTERED AMENDMENTS TO SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 21, 2017; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 B Unsecured Credit Facility

Bb Biotech Ag increased its stake in Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag bought 71,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The institutional investor held 6.78 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.23 million, up from 6.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Radius Health Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.66% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $23.8. About 310,556 shares traded. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 11.25% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 08/03/2018 FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Q–Radius Health 02/15/2018 – 02/14/2023 – M5Q50A03R7; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health Provides Update on CHMP Opinion for Abaloparatide-SC; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: EMA Informed Co The CHMP Will Adopt Negative Opinion on MAA; 30/03/2018 – Radius Health Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Abaloparatide Injection for the Treatment of Male Osteoporosis; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INTENDS TO APPEAL, SEEK RE-EXAMINATION; 12/04/2018 – Radius Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 12/03/2018 – Radius Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 5.4% Position in Radius Health

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase reported 499,095 shares. Eii holds 13,267 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 74,144 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bancshares accumulated 89,256 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited owns 0.06% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 221,849 shares. Bb&T Corp owns 0% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 4,432 shares. Nordea Investment Management Ab invested in 203,652 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.01% or 240 shares. 30,127 were reported by Advisors Asset Mgmt. Swiss National Bank holds 0.01% or 192,899 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 326,844 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James Finance Service Advsrs holds 0.04% or 167,964 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny stated it has 7,318 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Management holds 19,269 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc owns 0.01% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 135,913 shares.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14M and $569.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merchants Bancorp Ind by 33,271 shares to 37,792 shares, valued at $813,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Investors Real Estate Tr by 58,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,688 shares, and cut its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $299,337 activity. Wojtaszek Gary J bought 4,000 shares worth $199,436.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold RDUS shares while 22 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 45.57 million shares or 8.06% more from 42.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Company holds 10,424 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0% invested in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 25,959 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Millennium Limited Liability stated it has 1.42M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Healthcor Management Ltd Partnership holds 2.97% or 3.68M shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 2.56 million shares. D E Shaw & Inc has 0.02% invested in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Spark Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.63% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Strs Ohio reported 200 shares stake. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers owns 89,690 shares. Northern Tru invested 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Daiwa Group reported 246 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley owns 874,146 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 6,992 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $343,586 activity. Hopfield Jessica bought $246,190 worth of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) on Tuesday, March 5.