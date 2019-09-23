Cyrusone (CONE) Shareholder Deutsche Bank Ag Decreased Holding as Share Price Rose; As Church & Dwight Com (CHD) Stock Rose, Holder Seizert Capital Partners Lowered Stake

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc Com (CHD) by 38.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 146,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 232,763 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.01M, down from 379,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $72.8. About 1.63M shares traded or 0.17% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500.

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 16.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 270,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 1.37M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.82M, down from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $77.57. About 1.33M shares traded or 43.98% up from the average. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE – AGREEMENT ALSO CONTAINS ACCORDION ALLOWING CO TO OBTAIN UP TO $1 BLN ADDITIONAL REVOLVING OR TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – AFTER MAY 18 EITHER PURCHASER OR SELLERS MAY TERMINATE SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT IF GERMAN REGULATORY APPROVAL HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q EPS 45c; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – ON APRIL 20 & APRIL 26 CO, CYRUSONE DUTCH, ZTL SELLER REP ENTERED AMENDMENTS TO SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 21, 2017; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGREEMENT INCLUDES $750 MLN MULTICURRENCY BORROWING SUBLIMIT, TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS TOTALING $1.3 BLN; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Revisess CyrusOne Inc Otlk To Positive, Afrms CCR; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – NEW AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF A $1.7 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28; 01/05/2018 – Port Houston Selects CyrusOne for Data Center and Interconnection Services; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENTS PARTIES TO AGREEMENT AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 18

Investors sentiment is 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 29 investors sold CONE shares while 89 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 106.18 million shares or 1.78% less from 108.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $170.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 1.96M shares to 1.96 million shares, valued at $160.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) by 27,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 317,318 shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Santander Brasil S A (NYSE:BSBR).

Analysts await CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 12.66% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CONE’s profit will be $100.74M for 21.79 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by CyrusOne Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $729,042 activity. FARRELL MATTHEW bought $499,268 worth of stock or 7,000 shares. $49,989 worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) was bought by Price Penry W. $72,070 worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) shares were bought by Spann Rick.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CHD’s profit will be $150.73M for 29.84 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold CHD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 195.10 million shares or 1.30% less from 197.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc Com (NYSE:ANTM) by 12,390 shares to 99,272 shares, valued at $28.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csg Sys Intl Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 18,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd Tr.