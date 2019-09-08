Cyrusone (CONE) Shareholder Chilton Capital Management Trimmed Its Position; As Equinix (EQIX) Valuation Rose, Forward Management Lowered Stake by $500,565

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 16,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 297,004 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.58M, down from 313,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $74.03. About 579,081 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Revisess CyrusOne Inc Otlk To Positive, Afrms CCR; 13/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYRUSONE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 11/04/2018 – CyrusOne Names Brian Doricko to Strategic Accounts Role; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Normalized EPS 85c; 01/05/2018 – Port Houston Selects CyrusOne for Data Center and Interconnection Services; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – NEW AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF A $1.7 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne; 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M

Forward Management Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 47.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc sold 1,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 1,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, down from 2,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $554.09. About 366,858 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,277 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insur Ny. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 193,250 shares. Us Savings Bank De accumulated 8,556 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0.03% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 151,084 shares. Park Avenue Securities holds 0.04% or 1,497 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Inc reported 132 shares. Hl Fincl Lc accumulated 8,059 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity invested 0.15% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Company has 37 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 717 were accumulated by Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability Co. Tiedemann Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.06% or 31,306 shares. Lmr Prns Llp accumulated 568 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca owns 0.06% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1,826 shares. California-based Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in John Hancock Etf Trust by 12,666 shares to 96,246 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 12.66% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CONE’s profit will be $100.42 million for 20.79 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by CyrusOne Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has 0.01% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 135,913 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability holds 2,578 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 195,104 shares. Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 45,714 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Aew Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 1.07% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 229,695 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ohio-based Winfield Assoc has invested 0.88% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). South Dakota Invest Council reported 66,000 shares. Blackrock invested in 13.70M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 353,669 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Brown Brothers Harriman And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Stephens Ar invested 0.03% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).