Cyrusone (CONE) Shareholder Aew Capital Management LP Increased Its Holding by $695,400 as Stock Price Rose; Tocqueville Asset Management LP Lowered Holding in Criteo Sa (CRTO) by $452,200

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Criteo Sa (CRTO) by 59.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 26,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $310,000, down from 44,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Criteo Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.51. About 176,009 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – CURRENT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ERIC EICHMANN WILL BECOME AN ADVISOR TO CEO AND TRANSITION OUT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to CEO Role; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Direct Bidder Reaches Widespread Adoption as Publishers Embrace Header Bidding Technology to Maximize Revenues; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Gro; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q REV. EX-TAC $240.0M, EST. $233.0M; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 46C; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q EPS 29c; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 02/05/2018 – Criteo Sees 2Q Rev ex-TAC $226M-$230; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Rev $564.2M

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 12,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The hedge fund held 729,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.08 million, up from 716,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $76.21. About 1.41M shares traded or 54.36% up from the average. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 85C, EST. 77C; 13/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYRUSONE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $3.18 TO $3.28, EST. $3.25; 07/05/2018 – CyrusOne Takes Leading Role in Passage of Georgia Bill H.B. 696 Signed by Governor Nathan Deal; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE – AGREEMENT ALSO CONTAINS ACCORDION ALLOWING CO TO OBTAIN UP TO $1 BLN ADDITIONAL REVOLVING OR TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Rev $196.6M; 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – AFTER MAY 18 EITHER PURCHASER OR SELLERS MAY TERMINATE SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT IF GERMAN REGULATORY APPROVAL HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 9,960 shares to 19,486 shares, valued at $9.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 64,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,225 shares, and cut its stake in Federal Realty Invs Trust (NYSE:FRT).

More notable recent CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: CyrusOne (CONE) Said to Draw Interest From Digital Realty Trust (DLR), Others – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on September 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CyrusOne to expand Data Canopy data center network – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 29 investors sold CONE shares while 89 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 106.18 million shares or 1.78% less from 108.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3.18M are held by Principal Fin Group Inc. Endurance Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 500 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd invested in 233,110 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Goodwin Daniel L has 0.85% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 32,300 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 18,700 shares. Gideon Inc holds 0.27% or 13,374 shares. Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Com holds 3,324 shares. Winfield Assoc Incorporated holds 32,518 shares. Consolidated Investment Ltd Company holds 0.76% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 25,000 shares. Sandler Cap Mngmt reported 0.03% stake. 114,975 are held by Federated Invsts Pa. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Com owns 51,807 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Prudential Fin Incorporated holds 0.01% or 71,254 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc owns 12 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Criteo evaluated by Gartner in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Ad Tech – PRNewswire” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Criteo announces MoPub conversion rate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “We Think Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Criteo S.A.’s (NASDAQ:CRTO) ROE Of 9.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Criteo S.A. Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17,237 shares to 401,775 shares, valued at $13.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Beacon Tocqueville In by 149,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 516,076 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P Global Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold CRTO shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 46.93 million shares or 5.44% less from 49.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Mngmt Llc holds 109,050 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Management has 0% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 8,612 shares. National Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 1.92M shares. Fmr Llc reported 385,107 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Bogle Inv Mgmt LP De invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Prudential Plc reported 514,553 shares. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 96,872 shares. Hilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 3,357 shares. Rice Hall James & Assocs Limited Liability Company invested in 1.36 million shares. Ftb Inc accumulated 832 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 439,264 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag accumulated 182,915 shares or 0% of the stock. 15,500 are held by Banque Pictet And Cie Sa. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0% or 14,275 shares.