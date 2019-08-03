Cyrusone (CONE) Share Value Rose While South Dakota Investment Council Has Raised by $962,000 Its Holding; As Cyrusone (CONE) Share Price Rose, Opus Capital Group Decreased Its Holding

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 38.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 66,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, up from 47,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $63.02. About 2.03 million shares traded or 130.46% up from the average. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 B Unsecured Credit Facility; 11/04/2018 – CyrusOne Names Brian Doricko to Strategic Accounts Role; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q EPS 45c; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 18/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of CyrusOne and Revance Therapeutics; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 85C, EST. 77C; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Rev $196.6M; 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers; 13/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYRUSONE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 55.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 22,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 17,727 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $930,000, down from 40,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $63.02. About 2.03M shares traded or 130.46% up from the average. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 B Unsecured Credit Facility; 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne; 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $3.18 TO $3.28, EST. $3.25; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – ON APRIL 20 & APRIL 26 CO, CYRUSONE DUTCH, ZTL SELLER REP ENTERED AMENDMENTS TO SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 21, 2017; 11/04/2018 – CyrusOne Names Brian Doricko to Strategic Accounts Role; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q REV. $196.6M, EST. $185.8M; 01/05/2018 – Port Houston Selects CyrusOne for Data Center and Interconnection Services

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $299,337 activity. 1,955 shares valued at $99,901 were bought by KLAYKO MICHAEL on Monday, March 11.

More notable recent CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Key Factors Setting the Tone for HCP This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CONE Selling Below CEO’s Recent Buy Price – Nasdaq” published on March 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “CyrusOne Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CyrusOne (CONE) Tops Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.02% or 4,807 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Washington-based fund reported 597,229 shares. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 7,226 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 50 shares. Prudential owns 66,044 shares. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 20,632 shares. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 226,191 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 21,200 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 588 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Company holds 26,284 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sterling Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 47,200 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 44,300 shares. Hudock Cap Gp Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.03% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Principal Fin Grp Inc stated it has 3.47 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings.

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $374.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 4,517 shares to 11,666 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 11,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Grp Inc Inc Public Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 434,233 shares. Hound Partners Lc stated it has 40,530 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 381,083 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Savings Bank reported 21,125 shares. Whittier Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). 220 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman And. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 1.61M shares. Virtu Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 7,475 shares. Cbre Clarion Limited Liability Company reported 280,764 shares stake. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks holds 177,795 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. M&T Bancorp invested 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Glenmede Tru Company Na reported 957 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 222,015 shares. 226,191 were accumulated by Federated Inc Pa. First Hawaiian National Bank accumulated 11,427 shares.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SBH) by 56,000 shares to 105,100 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 167,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,250 shares, and cut its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc.