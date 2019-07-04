Cyrusone (CONE) Share Price Rose While Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Increased Its Position; Generation Investment Management Llp Has Cut Its Holding in Waters (WAT) by $57.45 Million as Stock Value Declined

Generation Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 42.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp sold 228,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 315,493 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.41 million, down from 544,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $4.48 during the last trading session, reaching $221.68. About 314,943 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 10/04/2018 – HEXATRONIC GROUP AB HTRO.ST – AGREEMENT INCLUDES DELIVERY OF BOTH TRANSPORT CABLE AND SUBMARINE CABLE USED FOR CROSSING OF WATERS; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Sees FY18 Sales Growth of 4%-6%; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 18/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement in Response to FEMA’s Affordability Framework for the National Flood Insurance Program; 22/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on GAO Report Confirming Longstanding Concerns about HUD’s Rental Assistance Demonstration; 26/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Slams Carson’s Outrageous Proposal to Increase Rents for Low-Income Families; 03/04/2018 – Waters Corp To Invest $215M in Precision Chemistry Manufacturing in Massachusetts; 15/05/2018 – Waters Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Introduces Resolution to Honor Vietnam Veterans & Memorials to their Service; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: WATERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.59, EST. $1.55

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Cyrusone (CONE) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 113,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 922,669 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.39 million, up from 808,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Cyrusone for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $59.67. About 216,332 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has risen 14.02% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q EPS 45c; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – ON APRIL 20 & APRIL 26 CO, CYRUSONE DUTCH, ZTL SELLER REP ENTERED AMENDMENTS TO SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 21, 2017; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Rev $196.6M; 18/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of CyrusOne and Revance Therapeutics; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – NEW AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF A $1.7 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

More notable recent CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CyrusOne -6.7% after 2019 guidance issued – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “My Oh My, Another Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on November 05, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “IPG Named to S&P 500 ESG and S&P Global 1200 ESG – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Synchrony Financial, CyrusOne, Inuvo, and Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests owns 0.06% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 354,875 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Lenox Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.01% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Teachers Insur And Annuity Association Of America owns 97,375 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Counselors Of Maryland Lc has 2,578 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 307,800 were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Retirement System Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 333,425 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.03% or 20,246 shares. 4,800 are held by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated. Echo Street Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 124,817 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Barclays Public Limited Com invested in 0% or 68,039 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 73,505 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 2,423 shares to 49,417 shares, valued at $14.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shell Midstream Pa by 104,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 430,625 shares, and cut its stake in Evergy Inc.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $299,337 activity. On Monday, March 11 KLAYKO MICHAEL bought $99,901 worth of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) or 1,955 shares.

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.11 EPS, up 8.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.95 per share. WAT’s profit will be $145.27M for 26.27 P/E if the $2.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Waters: Q1 Sales Disappoint, So Put Buying Plans On Hold – Seeking Alpha” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Fastenal Company (FAST) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Entergy Corporation (ETR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 1,515 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 13,808 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fernwood Invest Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Massachusetts-based Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd has invested 0.03% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Westwood Mgmt Corporation Il reported 2,900 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 253,059 shares. Barrett Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.95% or 56,190 shares. Garrison Asset Management reported 1,013 shares. Btim Corporation accumulated 237,509 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.13% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). 6,198 are held by Keybank Association Oh. The California-based Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Moreover, Savant Capital Ltd has 0.05% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Adage Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Com has 89,751 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 34,205 shares to 3.39 million shares, valued at $406.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).