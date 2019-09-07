Cyrusone (CONE) Position Maintained by Aviva Plc; Fleetcor Technologies Com (FLT) Holder Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Decreased Position as Stock Rose

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc Com (FLT) by 82.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 16,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 3,621 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, down from 20,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $302.64. About 341,695 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY DID NOT SEE ANY EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO ITS SYSTEMS INVOLVING FLEET CARDS AND OTHER PAYMENT PRODUCTS; 21/03/2018 – UBER, FLEETCOR IN PACT FOR FREIGHT FUEL CARD; 27/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS CEO RONALD F. CLARKE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN — SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO WILL MANAGE, OPERATE & SELL SHELL FUEL CARD TO SMALL-TO-MEDIUM ENTERPRISES ACROSS 11 MARKETS IN EUROPE THROUGH 2025; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.38; 06/03/2018 Noventis And Comdata Partner To Expand Use Of Virtual Credit Cards In B2B Payments; 14/03/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC FLT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $232; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR-BELIEVES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF GIFT CARD,PIN NUMBERS ISSUED BY 6 STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS CUSTOMERS WERE ACCESSED IN APRIL 26 REPORTED INCIDENT; 19/03/2018 – FLEETCOR Recognized for Innovation, Growth, & Success; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.20 TO $10.50, EST. $10.30

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 31.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 145,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 608,514 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.91 million, up from 463,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $74.03. About 579,081 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $3.18 TO $3.28, EST. $3.25; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – ON APRIL 20 & APRIL 26 CO, CYRUSONE DUTCH, ZTL SELLER REP ENTERED AMENDMENTS TO SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 21, 2017; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE, ZENIUM AGREE TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 B Unsecured Credit Facility; 19/04/2018 – DJ CyrusOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONE); 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 07/05/2018 – CyrusOne Takes Leading Role in Passage of Georgia Bill H.B. 696 Signed by Governor Nathan Deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 42,200 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 135,913 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 4,500 shares in its portfolio. Reaves W H & Incorporated holds 215,825 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 104,075 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Greenwich Investment Mngmt Inc invested in 0.63% or 11,128 shares. 20,246 were accumulated by Stephens Ar. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 380,000 shares. Jane Street Grp Llc reported 0% stake. Ftb Advsrs stated it has 412 shares. Moreover, Van Eck Assoc Corporation has 0.01% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). First Trust Advsrs LP holds 0% or 43,858 shares. Hsbc Plc has invested 0% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Landscape Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 6,464 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com stated it has 68,039 shares.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 287,209 shares to 437,702 shares, valued at $56.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 45,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 486,662 shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $246.76M for 26.18 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $723.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM) by 35,194 shares to 38,863 shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitil Corp Com (NYSE:UTL) by 9,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Com (NASDAQ:CY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Banking holds 20,083 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Andra Ap stated it has 0.17% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Rmb Cap Ltd holds 1,598 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Co invested in 1,020 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.17% or 192,284 shares. 130,340 were accumulated by Principal Fin Group. Crescent Park Mngmt Lp stated it has 6.81% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Mairs And owns 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Pcl accumulated 0.02% or 40,495 shares. Mirae Asset Limited reported 1,360 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tributary Cap Management Ltd stated it has 12,440 shares. 13,202 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Tarbox Family Office invested in 11 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 4,745 shares stake. King Luther Cap Mgmt Corp reported 53,239 shares.