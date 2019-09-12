Cyrusone (CONE) Position Held by Marlowe Partners Lp; W&T Offshore (WTI) Holder Columbia Pacific Advisors Decreased Stake by $368,991 as Valuation Declined

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in W&T Offshore Inc (WTI) by 23.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 122,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.66% . The institutional investor held 401,175 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26 million, down from 524,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in W&T Offshore Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $663.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $0.185 during the last trading session, reaching $4.715. About 1.26M shares traded. W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has declined 36.04% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical WTI News: 12/03/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE – ANTICIPATED PROJECT LEVEL COMMITMENT FOR DRILLING PROGRAM OF UP TO $419.6 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Old Debt Ties Up W&T Offshore as It Tries to Ride Oil’s New Wave; 12/03/2018 – W&T SEES PROJECT LEVEL COMMITMENT OF UP TO $419.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACER THERAPEUTICS INC WT 4/13/18, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACERW); 02/05/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 3.3 TO 3.6 MMBOE; 12/03/2018 – W&T WILL GET 38.4% OF NET REV. ATTRIBUTABLE TO WELL; 12/03/2018 W&T Offshore Says it Was Successful Bidder to Acquire an Interest in Heidelberg Field in Gulf of Mexico; 15/05/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE INC WTI.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $1.50 TO $6.00; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore Bid $31.1M Cash for All of Cobalt International Energy’s Interest in Heidelberg Field; 12/03/2018 – W&T REPORTS GULF OF MEXICO JOINT EXPLORATION W/ INVESTOR GROUP

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 165.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 127,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 204,743 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.82 million, up from 77,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $73.93. About 190,355 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Revisess CyrusOne Inc Otlk To Positive, Afrms CCR; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGREEMENT INCLUDES $750 MLN MULTICURRENCY BORROWING SUBLIMIT, TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS TOTALING $1.3 BLN; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q REV. $196.6M, EST. $185.8M; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Rev $196.6M; 19/04/2018 – DJ CyrusOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONE); 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – NEW AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF A $1.7 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of CyrusOne and Revance Therapeutics; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold WTI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 80.33 million shares or 3.99% less from 83.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 25,980 are held by Virtu Fincl Lc. James Invest Rech Incorporated holds 0.06% or 172,940 shares in its portfolio. 55,830 were reported by Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Research. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 20,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management owns 36,976 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Prns Lc invested in 122,500 shares. 97,067 were reported by Susquehanna Gp Llp. Moreover, Kepos Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) for 90,119 shares. 194,857 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. 400,428 were accumulated by Rafferty Asset Llc. 53,997 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 83,300 shares. Moreover, Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Bowling Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.13% invested in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) for 155,980 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.74 million activity. Another trade for 100,300 shares valued at $467,398 was bought by KROHN TRACY W. $30,380 worth of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) was bought by BOULET VIRGINIA on Friday, June 7. $65,070 worth of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) was bought by Stanley B Frank. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $51,000 was bought by KATZ STUART B.

Analysts await W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 43.33% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.3 per share. WTI’s profit will be $23.92 million for 6.93 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by W&T Offshore, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.00% negative EPS growth.

Marlowe Partners Lp, which manages about $193.06M and $173.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 813,310 shares to 368,154 shares, valued at $12.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 29 investors sold CONE shares while 89 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 106.18 million shares or 1.78% less from 108.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Dana Advsr Inc holds 38,231 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% or 22,544 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt has 75,387 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 1,890 shares. Jag Ltd Liability invested 0.09% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Illinois-based Guggenheim Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). 3,590 are owned by Financial Counselors Inc. Heitman Real Est Limited Com holds 303,547 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Fca Tx, Texas-based fund reported 5,200 shares. S Muoio & Co Limited Co invested 0.32% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Brinker holds 0.02% or 10,395 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Utd Services Automobile Association has invested 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

