Cyrusone (CONE) Position Has Increased by Grassi Investment Management; Rudman Errol M Maintains Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Rudman Errol M increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 20.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rudman Errol M bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 47,110 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, up from 39,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rudman Errol M who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.81M shares traded or 2.42% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS, QTRLY MARKETS REVENUE WAS UP 7% WITH STRONG GROWTH IN EQUITY MARKETS, AND FIXED INCOME MARKETS FLAT; 23/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE FINANCIAL COMPANY LLC – SETTLEMENT & DELIVERY OF NOTES IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON MAY 2, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – JPMORGAN NAMES KARIM BEN REJEB AS CLIENT EXECUTIVE, PARIS: MEMO; 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan is considering spinning off Quorum because the technology has attracted significant outside interest; 29/03/2018 – Wall St Weekahead-Eager for calming news, investors look to earnings; 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S EIGEN WARNS OF `HOSTILE’ BOND MARKET AS RATES CLIMB; 15/05/2018 – Sirius XM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING PLC SPX.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5700P FROM 5500P

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 10,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 125,095 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56M, up from 114,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.92B market cap company. The stock increased 8.16% or $5.28 during the last trading session, reaching $69.99. About 6.10 million shares traded or 549.32% up from the average. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 85C, EST. 77C; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – AFTER MAY 18 EITHER PURCHASER OR SELLERS MAY TERMINATE SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT IF GERMAN REGULATORY APPROVAL HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED; 11/04/2018 – CyrusOne Names Brian Doricko to Strategic Accounts Role; 18/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of CyrusOne and Revance Therapeutics; 19/04/2018 – DJ CyrusOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONE); 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENTS PARTIES TO AGREEMENT AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 18; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8.13 million were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. New Jersey Better Educational Savings stated it has 16,000 shares. Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sit Invest Assocs Inc invested 0.81% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Management has invested 0.15% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lifeplan stated it has 6,396 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsr Inc invested in 1.02% or 2.43M shares. Lvw Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 0.93% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 649,457 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding Sa. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability Com, California-based fund reported 18,638 shares. Natl Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives owns 0.06% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 47,881 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt owns 158,847 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership reported 726,812 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited has 392,421 shares. Rmb Ltd Liability Company stated it has 236,105 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Rudman Errol M, which manages about $148.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 17,000 shares to 62,970 shares, valued at $8.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $674.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22,133 shares to 108,150 shares, valued at $5.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 24,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,250 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

