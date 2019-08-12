Cyrusone (CONE) Market Value Rose While Cbre Clarion Securities Cut Holding by $179.21 Million; As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Valuation Rose, Marketfield Asset Management Lowered Position by $586,530

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 92.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 3.45 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 280,764 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72M, down from 3.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $65.43. About 916,480 shares traded or 6.16% up from the average. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 18/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of CyrusOne and Revance Therapeutics; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28; 19/04/2018 – DJ CyrusOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONE); 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – ON APRIL 20 & APRIL 26 CO, CYRUSONE DUTCH, ZTL SELLER REP ENTERED AMENDMENTS TO SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 21, 2017; 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE – AGREEMENT ALSO CONTAINS ACCORDION ALLOWING CO TO OBTAIN UP TO $1 BLN ADDITIONAL REVOLVING OR TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS; 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Revisess CyrusOne Inc Otlk To Positive, Afrms CCR; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 01/05/2018 – Port Houston Selects CyrusOne for Data Center and Interconnection Services

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 1,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 13,144 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.50 million, down from 14,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $515.5. About 384,989 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability has 472 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cypress Group holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 728 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund accumulated 2,276 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 71,547 shares. Clean Yield Group Incorporated reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 163,996 shares. Fort Washington Advsr Oh stated it has 500 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life owns 0.09% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,189 shares. 13,200 are held by Westwood Management Corporation Il. Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership owns 116,556 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors, Arizona-based fund reported 208 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Com accumulated 1,069 shares. Autus Asset Mgmt Limited owns 1.7% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 18,092 shares. Creative Planning holds 29,594 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 04/22/2019: TNXP,MBRX,ISRG – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The 5 Hottest Earnings Charts This Week – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intuitive Surgical Moves Up In Market Cap Rank, Passing Dominion Energy – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuitive Surgical Enters Oversold Territory (ISRG) – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Marketfield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.70 billion and $235.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 10,600 shares to 26,846 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $4.50 million activity.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00 million for 54.61 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 643,762 shares. Greenwich Invest Mngmt accumulated 0.63% or 11,128 shares. Westfield Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.12% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 298,715 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag owns 1.64 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 33,550 shares. 33,300 are owned by Goodwin Daniel L. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested in 0.03% or 1.57M shares. Massachusetts-based Wellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 1.08 million shares. Ejf Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Hudock Gru Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Raymond James Fin Services Advsr reported 0.04% stake. The Ohio-based Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Comml Bank Of America Corp De has 3.20M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Us Bancorporation De accumulated 33,936 shares.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $299,337 activity. The insider Wojtaszek Gary J bought $199,436.