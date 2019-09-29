Cyrusone (CONE) Holding Lifted by Aew Capital Management L P; Jhl Capital Group Has Boosted Its Position in Tesla (Put) (TSLA) as Valuation Rose

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 12,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The hedge fund held 729,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.08 million, up from 716,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 892,632 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500.

Jhl Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc bought 34,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $156.42M, up from 666,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $242.13. About 11.12 million shares traded or 51.33% up from the average. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 02/05/2018 – ‘Effectiveness’ of Tesla self-driving system was not assessed in probe: US traffic safety agency; 02/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Tech Rout Returns, Tesla Could Fall Short; 03/04/2018 – Tesla’s Model 3 Is no Model T — Heard on the Street; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s lowered its corporate family rating on Tesla to B3 from B2 and changed the outlook to negative from stable; 02/05/2018 – Musk Says Tesla Doesn’t Need or Want to Raise Capital: TOPLive; 18/04/2018 – Tesla Climbs on Musk’s Measures for More Model 3, Plus Profit; 07/03/2018 – Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities; 31/05/2018 – TESLA: SANJAY SHAH JOINS AS SVP OF ENERGY OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – INTEL’S JIM KELLER PREVIOUSLY WITH TESLA; 02/04/2018 – Tesla, Uber Deaths Raise Questions About the Perils of Partly Autonomous Driving–Update

