Cyrusone (CONE) Holder Marlowe Partners LP Raised Holding; Evergreen Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 165.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 127,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 204,743 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.82M, up from 77,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $77.61. About 1.07 million shares traded or 16.27% up from the average. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 85C, EST. 77C; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – NEW AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF A $1.7 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 18/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of CyrusOne and Revance Therapeutics; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGREEMENT INCLUDES $750 MLN MULTICURRENCY BORROWING SUBLIMIT, TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS TOTALING $1.3 BLN; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Revisess CyrusOne Inc Otlk To Positive, Afrms CCR; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – ON APRIL 20 & APRIL 26 CO, CYRUSONE DUTCH, ZTL SELLER REP ENTERED AMENDMENTS TO SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 21, 2017; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENTS PARTIES TO AGREEMENT AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 18; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – AFTER MAY 18 EITHER PURCHASER OR SELLERS MAY TERMINATE SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT IF GERMAN REGULATORY APPROVAL HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 230.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 27,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 39,275 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78 million, up from 11,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $50.58. About 8.55M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves new dosing for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo; 29/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 3/29/2018, 8:00 PM; 12/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & HARVARD REPORT NEW FIBROSIS RESEARCH; 05/04/2018 – 5.2 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 145KM NNE OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 26/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/26/2018, 8:00 PM; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 10/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 07/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Gets FDA Priority Review in First-Line Lung Cancer Treatment

Investors sentiment is 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 29 investors sold CONE shares while 89 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 106.18 million shares or 1.78% less from 108.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio accumulated 421,129 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0% or 33,400 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 0% or 321,487 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 60,925 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Company holds 0.44% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 27,180 shares. Invesco Limited has 0.04% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has invested 0.01% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Suntrust Banks reported 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Swiss Comml Bank holds 201,399 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Grassi reported 126,515 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru invested 0.05% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has 0.02% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 52,581 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 579,780 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Invest. 4,842 were accumulated by Miles Capital Inc.

Marlowe Partners Lp, which manages about $193.06M and $173.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 813,310 shares to 368,154 shares, valued at $12.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kessler Investment Grp Limited Company owns 0.06% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 1,320 shares. Peoples Financial Service Corporation holds 46,118 shares. 120,519 were accumulated by Stonebridge Cap Advsr Limited Liability. Acg Wealth has 67,868 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Keating Counselors Inc reported 0.49% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Sterling Cap stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Weiss Multi accumulated 75,000 shares. Lakeview Ptnrs Limited Liability Com holds 30,378 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Com has 52,537 shares. Hgk Asset Mgmt holds 1.94% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 147,009 shares. Stephens Ar reported 118,756 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability reported 1.26 million shares. Kanawha Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 69,939 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Family Mgmt Corporation holds 16,546 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Strategic Ltd Liability Company holds 0.34% or 19,568 shares in its portfolio.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc by 129,900 shares to 38,677 shares, valued at $955,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 177,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,022 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).