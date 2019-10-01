Cyrusone (CONE) Holder Marlowe Partners LP Boosted Position by $7.27 Million; Wetherby Asset Management Has Upped Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position by $334,062; Share Value Rose

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 12.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 4,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 43,649 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95M, up from 38,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $63.54. About 129,761 shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 05/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 05/03/2018 – GSK: ViiV Interim Results Show Dolutegravir Effective, Well-Tolerated in HIV/TB Patients; 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) and Advanced Fibrosis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Gilead Sciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GILD); 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – NO PATIENTS IN BIKTARVY TREATMENT ARM DEMONSTRATED TREATMENT-EMERGENT RESISTANCE THROUGH 48 WEEKS; 08/05/2018 – The (new) top 10 pharma companies by 2017 revenue — adds Takeda/$SHPG plus $GILD; 30/05/2018 – REG-GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 FOR THE SELECTION STUDY IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 165.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 127,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 204,743 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.82M, up from 77,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $78.82. About 23,961 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q EPS 45c; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 07/05/2018 – CyrusOne Takes Leading Role in Passage of Georgia Bill H.B. 696 Signed by Governor Nathan Deal; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – AFTER MAY 18 EITHER PURCHASER OR SELLERS MAY TERMINATE SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT IF GERMAN REGULATORY APPROVAL HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE, ZENIUM AGREE TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25; 13/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYRUSONE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 B Unsecured Credit Facility

Investors sentiment is 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 29 investors sold CONE shares while 89 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 106.18 million shares or 1.78% less from 108.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tennessee-based Ftb Advisors Incorporated has invested 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Deutsche Bank Ag reported 0.05% stake. Consolidated Invest Group Inc Ltd Liability Company invested 0.76% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 82,138 shares. 135,579 are held by California Employees Retirement System. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% stake. California-based Utd Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). 45,704 were reported by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Marlowe Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 204,743 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4,456 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn accumulated 426,390 shares. Fort Washington Advisors Oh owns 5,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 201,399 are owned by Swiss Bancshares. 4,534 were accumulated by Susquehanna Gp Llp. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 33,400 shares.

Marlowe Partners Lp, which manages about $193.06 million and $173.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 813,310 shares to 368,154 shares, valued at $12.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65B and $913.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 3,500 shares to 4,117 shares, valued at $512,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in R1 Rcm Inc by 199,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,411 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).