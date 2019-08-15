Cyrusone (CONE) Holder Ancora Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.96 Million; Cummins (CMI) Shareholder Agf Investments Has Cut Its Holding

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (CMI) by 60.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 7,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 4,703 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742,000, down from 12,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $145.47. About 963,016 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 37,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The hedge fund held 115,974 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, down from 153,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $64.44. About 365,050 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Normalized EPS 85c; 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – ON APRIL 20 & APRIL 26 CO, CYRUSONE DUTCH, ZTL SELLER REP ENTERED AMENDMENTS TO SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 21, 2017; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Rev $196.6M; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – AFTER MAY 18 EITHER PURCHASER OR SELLERS MAY TERMINATE SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT IF GERMAN REGULATORY APPROVAL HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $3.18 TO $3.28, EST. $3.25; 07/05/2018 – CyrusOne Takes Leading Role in Passage of Georgia Bill H.B. 696 Signed by Governor Nathan Deal; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE – AGREEMENT ALSO CONTAINS ACCORDION ALLOWING CO TO OBTAIN UP TO $1 BLN ADDITIONAL REVOLVING OR TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $299,337 activity. KLAYKO MICHAEL bought 1,955 shares worth $99,901.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axt Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 78,866 shares to 303,896 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Ultra Short Income E by 205,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 432,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Luxfer Holdings Plc.

