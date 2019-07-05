Cyrus Capital Partners LP Upped Position in American Airls Group (AAL) by $65.87 Million; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Rose, Holder Hollow Brook Wealth Management Upped Its Stake

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 4,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,346 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92 million, up from 37,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $367.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $140.64. About 2.37M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 03/04/2018 – Malaysia Eyewear Market Analysis & Outlook 2011-2021 – Key Players are Luxottica, Johnson & Johnson and Hoya Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 151.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 2.12 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.53M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.03 million, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $32.51. About 1.95 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – EXPECT 2019 AND 2020 CASM EXCLUDING FUEL, SPECIAL ITEMS & NEW LABOR AGREEMENTS TO BE UP ABOUT 1 TO 2 PCT IN EACH YEAR; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – EXPECTS ITS SECOND QUARTER PRE-TAX MARGIN EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS TO BE APPROXIMATELY 7.5 TO 9.5 PERCENT; 04/05/2018 – SKYWEST DECLINES ON NEWS AAL WILL END DEAL WITH EXPRESSJET UNIT; 27/03/2018 – American Airlines Adds New Service to Destinations in Mexico and South America; 20/03/2018 – AAL: WASHINGTON DC, PHILADELPHIA HAVE MOST CANCELED FLIGHTS; 02/05/2018 – American to Introduce Routes to the Caribbean and Hawaii and Make Winter Schedule Changes to Atlantic and Pacific Routes; 26/04/2018 – AAL SEES GROWING TO 900 DAILY DEPARTURES AT DALLAS-FORT WORTH; 02/05/2018 – National Post: American Airlines near deal to buy 15 of Bombardier’s neglected CRJ900 jets; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2019 & 2020 CASM EX. FUEL, SPECIAL ITEMS & NEW LABOR AGREEMENTS EACH TO BE UP ABOUT 1-2 PCT; 23/03/2018 – BOEING EXPECTED TO WIN ORDER FOR 787 FROM AMERICAN AIRLINES, BEATING AIRBUS A330NEO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowgrass Cap Prtnrs (Us) Lp has invested 0.08% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 115 shares. Sei Investments Company owns 221,781 shares. Reilly Llc owns 0.02% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 4,883 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co Ny stated it has 42,080 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 53,697 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 6,531 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.03% stake. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsrs holds 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 346 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% stake. Advisors Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.15% or 76,635 shares. Selz Capital Lc, a New York-based fund reported 190,000 shares. 61,651 are owned by Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated. Chevy Chase Trust reported 333,282 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 77,751 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

