Cyrus Capital Partners LP Upped Holding in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL); Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Qv Investors Has Upped Holding by $12.91 Million

Qv Investors Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 59.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc bought 169,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 453,795 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.77M, up from 283,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 7.47 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 21/05/2018 – Media Advisory: ExxonMobil Annual Meeting of Shareholders Wednesday May 30, 2018; 16/05/2018 – EXXON TO IMPORT FUELS VIA TRAIN TO SUPPLY MEXICO OPERATIONS; 15/05/2018 – COLUMN-Green penny finally drops for Australia’s oil and gas industry: Russell; 28/03/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY TO BEGIN FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 24/05/2018 – COMMENTS BY CEO WOODS COME FROM INTERVIEW IN EXXON OFFICES; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in talks for potential U.S. shale gas deal – report; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Add 13 New Chemical Facilities; 07/03/2018 – EXXON V-P CHAPMAN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 29/03/2018 – EXXON TO CONTINUE LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims for 25% Reduction in Flaring by 2020

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 7556.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 1.89M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 1.91 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108.62M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $58.28. About 4.35M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 24/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES SAYS INTENDS TO EXPAND EXISTING CODESHARE RELATIONSHIP WITH JET AIRWAYS TO PROVIDE ACCESS TO OTHER DESTINATIONS IN INDIA; 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES FILES FOR 4-PART NOTES OFFERING VIA BNP, OTHERS; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Adj Average Fuel Price $2 to $2.05 Per Gallon; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: OPTIMISTIC HIGHER FUEL WON’T BE A CHALLENGE IN LONG RUN; 05/04/2018 – DELTA CONFIRMS INCIDENT WAS RESOLVED BY [24]7.AI LAST OCTOBER; 12/04/2018 – DELTA PRESIDENT: BREXIT NOT YET HURTING UK DEMAND; 30/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines is the second-biggest U.S. carrier; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $9.97 BLN VS $9.10 BLN; 14/05/2018 – DELTA AIR SEES ROUTE NEWS `IN NEAR FUTURE’ AFTER U.A.E. ACCORD; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q EPS 65c-EPS 75c

Qv Investors Inc, which manages about $726.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 28,488 shares to 505,708 shares, valued at $24.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 107,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,293 shares, and cut its stake in Now Inc (NYSE:DNOW).

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.12 billion and $839.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 534,621 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $181.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

