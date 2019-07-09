Cyrus Capital Partners LP Stake in United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Cut by $2.97 Million; As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Has Raised Its Position

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 12,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 121,490 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87 million, up from 109,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $47.83. About 11.47M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Directors Win Easily Despite Criticisms; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO TO PAY $1 BILLION TO SETTLE CFPB AND OCC PROBES; 15/03/2018 – Amazon to pop another 10% with ‘long runway’ ahead in apparel, says Wells Fargo; 07/05/2018 – U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo faces $1 billion fine from loan abuses; 22/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – FRAZIER WILL JOIN COMPANY ON MAY 29 AND WILL BE BASED IN SAN FRANCISCO; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Finds No Escape From Protests With Meeting in Iowa; 23/05/2018 – Elizabeth Campbell: #MUNILAND SCOOP: Wells Fargo dismisses bankers in struggling muni-bond division; 19/04/2018 – Atkore International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 9; 05/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp sold 37,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.60M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.68 million, down from 2.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $89.46. About 2.82M shares traded or 14.79% up from the average. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 23.57% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO; 23/05/2018 – UAL CEO OPTIMISTIC OF REACHING COLLABORATIVE AGREEMENT W/PILOTS; 27/04/2018 – Foreign Policy: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all references; 03/04/2018 – United Continental Holdings In CDS Widens 19 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – FEBRUARY 2018 CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC (REVENUE PASSENGER MILES) INCREASED 5.7 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – United Airlines CEO forgoes 2017 bonus, board chairman to step down; 23/04/2018 – United Board Seeks New Chairman, CEO Takes Pay Cut; 14/05/2018 – United Airlines Expands East Coast Schedule, Maximizing New York and Washington, D.C. Hubs; 20/03/2018 – United Airlines pauses cargo-hold pet transport after missteps; 23/04/2018 – UAL SAYS MILTON, SIMMONS WONT STAND FOR RELECTION TO BOARD

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $4.04 EPS, up 25.08% or $0.81 from last year’s $3.23 per share. UAL’s profit will be $1.06B for 5.54 P/E if the $4.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 251.30% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Airline Stock Roundup: LUV’s 737 MAX Update, ALK & JBLU’s Bullish Q2 Views – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Global Payments Inc (GPN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Headwinds Hound American Airlines: Better to Ditch the Stock – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. Carriers Fly High on Upbeat Passenger Revenues: 3 Picks – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DE, DTE, UAL – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 46,800 shares to 18,573 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 29,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,609 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

