Cyrus Capital Partners LP Raised American Airls Group (AAL) Stake; Diamond Hill Capital Management Position In Sterling Bancorp (STL) Was Boosted

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 151.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 2.12 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 3.53M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.03 million, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $28.78. About 3.96M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER DELIVERY OF 40 737 MAX AIRCRAFT PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED TO ARRIVE BETWEEN 2020 & 2022; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion; 26/04/2018 – AAL SEES CASM PEAKING IN SECOND QUARTER UP 2.5%-4.5% YOY; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Operating Cost Per ASM 15.15 Cents, Up 7.3%; 07/03/2018 – Brazil Senate approves Open Skies agreement with the U.S; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE SAYS “CHINA’S EFFORTS TO EXPORT ITS CENSORSHIP AND POLITICAL CORRECTNESS TO AMERICANS AND THE REST OF THE FREE WORLD WILL BE RESISTED”; 27/04/2018 – B. Allen-Ebrahimian: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – EXPECTS TO SPEND $3.7 BLN IN CAPEX IN 2018; 11/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: American Airlines adds five gates at O’Hare; 20/03/2018 – AAL HAS CANCELED 415 U.S. NORTHEAST FLIGHTS MARCH 20 ON STORM

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp (STL) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 3.22 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.00M, up from 2.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.72. About 1.05M shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 11/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 11 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Lefrak City Financial Center – New York City Region; 22/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – DEAL TO BE PAID IN CASH VIA A MIX OF CASH ON HAND, RUN-OFF OF EXISTING RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOANS AND SALES OF SECURITIES; 02/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp at Group Meeting Hosted By FIG Partners Today; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Sterling Bancorp; 09/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 16-17; 19/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q EPS 43c; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF ACCRETION INCOME ON ACQUIRED LOANS, DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NET INTEREST MARGIN & EPS TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.20 million activity. Shares for $138,150 were bought by Leibman Maya. EBERWEIN ELISE R also bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. Johnson Stephen L had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,582. KERR DEREK J bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820. $1.40 million worth of stock was bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS on Tuesday, June 4. 15,000 shares were bought by Isom Robert D Jr, worth $416,250.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) invested in 0% or 91 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 61,651 shares. First Dallas Secs accumulated 63,330 shares. Optimum Advisors has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Amp Capital Investors has 29,824 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.04% stake. Advisory Svcs Limited Com holds 248 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Inc has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 45 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Weiss Multi accumulated 141,926 shares. Moreover, U S Global has 8.96% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 585,558 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advsrs, a California-based fund reported 346 shares. California-based Franklin has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Css Ltd Liability Com Il holds 2.78 million shares or 5.3% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 188.77 million shares or 6.59% less from 202.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett & Limited reported 1.36 million shares. D E Shaw Com has 0.01% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 566,530 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) or 129,041 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 363,920 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, California Employees Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 371,645 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) holds 0% or 106 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com reported 0% stake. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). 2.38M are owned by Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation. Stifel stated it has 486,241 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.02% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 23,082 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dubuque Bank And Com has invested 0% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Geode Management Ltd Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Buckingham Asset Management Lc reported 0.03% stake.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19 billion and $18.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avnet Inc. (NYSE:AVT) by 133,514 shares to 984,999 shares, valued at $42.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 41,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07M shares, and cut its stake in Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).