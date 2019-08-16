Cyrus Capital Partners LP Raised American Airls Group (AAL) Stake by $65.87 Million; Scopus Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Deere & Co (Call) (DE) Position by $7.95 Million

Scopus Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (Call) (DE) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.26% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $148.4. About 1.67 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS `GREAT STRIDES’ MADE IN LOWERING INVENTORIES; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE SALES OF CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY EQUIPMENT ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE UP ABOUT 83 PERCENT FOR 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK “VERY STRONG”, WIRTGEN WILL CONTRIBUTE $100 MLN IN OPERATING PROFIT IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPERIENCING HIGHER RAW-MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS, BEING ADDRESSED THROUGH FOCUS ON STRUCTURAL COST REDUCTION, FUTURE PRICING ACTIONS; 30/05/2018 – Deere Raises Quarterly Dividend By 15% — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Financial Services Net Income About $800M; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS FARM MACHINERY SALES IN NORTH, SOUTH AMERICA ARE MAKING “SOLID GAINS” AND CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT SALES ARE CONTINUING TO MOVE SHARPLY HIGHER; 02/05/2018 – Deveron UAS Connects SOAR with the John Deere Operations Center; 17/05/2018 – Robust Profit Growth Expected From Deere — Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS RETAIL ORDER BOOK FOR AG `VERY FULL, REALLY STRONG’

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 151.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 2.12M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 3.53M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.03 million, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $25.94. About 3.76 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO REPORT FY 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS BETWEEN $5.50 AND $6.50; 11/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: American Airlines adds five gates at O’Hare; 06/04/2018 – American Airlines Expands Boeing 787 Fleet; 20/03/2018 – AAL: WASHINGTON DC, PHILADELPHIA HAVE MOST CANCELED FLIGHTS; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – HIGHER FUEL PRICES LED TO A DECLINE IN YEAR-OVER-YEAR EARNINGS IN QTR; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – IN 2018, CO EXPECTS TO REDUCE THE REGIONAL FLEET COUNT BY A NET OF 4 AIRCRAFT; 27/04/2018 – Foreign Policy: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all references; 09/05/2018 – THE U.S. DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION IS CONDUCTING AN AUDIT INTO FAA OVERSIGHT OF MAINTENANCE AT ALLEGIANT AIR AND AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLED ON “CHINA TO STOP THREATENING AND COERCING AMERICAN CARRIERS AND CITIZENS”; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Transportation Department conducting an audit of FAA oversight

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.20 million activity. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by KERR DEREK J on Tuesday, June 4. The insider CAHILL JOHN T bought 25,000 shares worth $714,973. Shares for $112,720 were bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J. EBERWEIN ELISE R bought $138,820 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,150 was made by Leibman Maya on Tuesday, June 4. Johnson Stephen L had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,582 on Tuesday, June 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Invests Limited has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 15 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd invested in 712,228 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 55,000 were accumulated by Korea Invest. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.35% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 44,660 shares. Bain Cap Credit Limited Partnership reported 2.19% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Management holds 0% or 22,500 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 59,232 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 689,372 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.02% stake. Tradewinds Management holds 0.02% or 1,789 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Invest Incorporated holds 0.01% or 6,531 shares in its portfolio. World Asset Mngmt owns 33,584 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.57% or 3.38M shares in its portfolio. Td Asset owns 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 187,667 shares.

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64 billion and $3.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 153,762 shares to 398,027 shares, valued at $83.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 110,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerce Bancorp invested in 79,509 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Ltd accumulated 41 shares or 0% of the stock. Cibc Ww invested in 53,400 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 410,486 shares. Lodge Hill Cap Limited Liability Co holds 2.66% or 60,833 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams holds 0.47% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 4,250 shares. 1,646 are held by Inv Counsel. Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 1,568 shares. Swiss Bancorp invested 0.18% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Homrich And Berg owns 0.02% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 2,723 shares. Haverford Trust holds 0.01% or 3,574 shares. 45,825 are owned by Macquarie Gru Ltd. Puzo Michael J holds 0.18% or 2,960 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 3.73M shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.