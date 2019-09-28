Cyrus Capital Partners LP Position in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Boosted as Market Value Rose; Troy Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $627,000 as Share Price Declined

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 7556.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 1.89M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 1.91 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108.62 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $58.28. About 4.35 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 22/04/2018 – DJ Delta Air Lines Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAL); 27/04/2018 – Wow. Been sitting here on the ground at DCA for 45 MINUTES and counting with no gate to pull into to de-plane. Bravo @Delta; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines revenue soars, but profit dented by fuel price, storms; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO COMMENTS AT BANK OF AMERICA/MERRILL LYNCH CONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – Virgin Atlantic bets on more legroom in economy in trans-Atlantic battle; 07/03/2018 – DELTA SPOKESMAN MICHAEL THOMAS COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO JACOBSON: CORPORATE TRAVEL DEMAND REMAINS STRONG; 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – DELTA SAYS PACIFIC PRICING ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 17.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 75,659 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.32M, up from 64,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.3. About 7.28 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.11; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Bank & Trust holds 69,316 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Services Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 3,776 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 0.08% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 1.18M shares. Barclays Public Ltd accumulated 1.02M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pacific Financial Gp Inc has invested 0.03% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Nippon Life Invsts Americas has invested 0.18% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Waddell & Reed Fincl Inc has 0.05% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Focused Wealth Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 6,331 shares. Brave Asset Management holds 8,050 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Bowling Portfolio Limited Liability Corp, a Ohio-based fund reported 43,827 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.09% or 7,000 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 72,169 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited accumulated 0.04% or 826 shares.

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.12 billion and $839.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 385,546 shares to 1.70M shares, valued at $35.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

