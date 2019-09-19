Cyrus Capital Partners LP Position in American Airls Group (AAL) Has Lowered as Stock Price Declined; Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Holder Laffer Investments Upped Holding by $11.35 Million

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 34.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp sold 1.20M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 2.32M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.77M, down from 3.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.45. About 1.27 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AAL: 12% FUEL PRICE RISE LAST 2 WEEKS LED TO EPS GUIDE CUT; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED AN ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-White House criticizes Chinese pressure on foreign airlines; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – AMERICAN AIRLINES ADDS NEW SERVICE TO DESTINATIONS IN MEXICO AND SOUTH AMERICA; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL 14 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2026 AND 2027; 27/04/2018 – B. Allen-Ebrahimian: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all; 15/03/2018 – Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion; 26/04/2018 – AAL SAYS COST OF TRAVEL SHOULD GO UP WITH HIGHER FUEL PRICES; 26/04/2018 – LATAM STILL HOPES JVS WITH AA AND IAG APPROVED IN 1H18; 20/03/2018 – AAL: WASHINGTON DC, PHILADELPHIA HAVE MOST CANCELED FLIGHTS

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 182 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 11,671 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $727.57M, up from 11,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $53.21. About 607,495 shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 23/05/2018 – Rio Tinto in talks over Grasberg exit; 16/03/2018 – Rio Tinto hires UBS to explore Pacific Aluminium listing; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – DEAL FOR $1.7 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Tina Davis: SCOOP: Rio Tinto is ready to accept $3.5bln deal to sell its stake in Grasberg mine, via @david_stringer &…; 13/05/2018 – Sipa Resources Says Farm-in Deal Signed With Rio Tinto, Valued at up to Circa US$59M; 23/05/2018 – RIO TINTO UPDATE ON GRASBERG; 18/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Backs Pilbara 2018 Shipments Guidance of 330M-340M Tons of Iron Ore; 13/04/2018 – Rio Tinto to declare force majeure on certain customer contracts; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SEC says court should deny Rio Tinto’s push to dismiss fraud charges; 09/04/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – RIO TINTO DISCLOSES DETAILS OF THE $5.1 BILLION TAXES PAID IN 2017

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $116.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc De (NYSE:KMI) by 182 shares to 16,674 shares, valued at $348.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vereit Inc by 1,093 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,183 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares 0 (SLQD).

More notable recent Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “China’s iron ore imports hit 19-month high – Argus – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rio Tinto declares final dividend of $1.80 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Is Cleveland-Cliffs Fairly Valued? – Forbes” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Mining Stock Prices Crashed in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rio Tinto renews work on Simandou iron ore deposit – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.27 million activity. Leibman Maya had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,150. Shares for $416,250 were bought by Isom Robert D Jr on Tuesday, June 4. Shares for $112,720 were bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider PARKER W DOUGLAS bought $1.40M. 5,000 shares valued at $138,582 were bought by Johnson Stephen L on Tuesday, June 4. $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by CAHILL JOHN T.

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Southwest Airlines (again) delivers strong on-time numbers – Chicago Business Journal” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Airline and cruise names hit by oil price spike – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American mechanic charged with sabotage – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “American Airlines (AAL) Inks Deal to Buy 50 Jets From Airbus – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New 52-Week Low Could Prompt More Insider Buying At AAL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.31 earnings per share, up 15.93% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.13 per share. AAL’s profit will be $583.31 million for 5.43 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by American Airlines Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold AAL shares while 150 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 340.27 million shares or 0.70% more from 337.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sandy Spring State Bank invested in 0% or 1,476 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa has 0.05% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 14,676 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Corporation owns 53,170 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Inc holds 22 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.04% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Palisade Capital Llc Nj has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Co owns 0.02% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 921,525 shares. Utd Financial Advisers Ltd Com reported 8,779 shares. The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Manchester Cap Management Lc invested in 0% or 400 shares. Moreover, Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). 7.83 million were accumulated by Lansdowne (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Inv Techs has invested 0.13% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). 48,944 were accumulated by Bain Credit L P.