Cyrus Capital Partners LP Maintains Position in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL); As Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Market Value Rose, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Cut Its Holding

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc sold 843 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 13,944 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56 billion, down from 14,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $380.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 22.08 million shares traded or 89.40% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO QTRLY ADJUSTED EXPENSE EXCLUDED FIRMWIDE LEGAL EXPENSE OF $70 MILLION; 15/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – GAS NATURAL GAS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 21.5 EUROS FROM 20.5 EUROS; 09/04/2018 – MAIL.RU GROUP LTD MAlLRq.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $27; 17/05/2018 – J.P.Morgan Bring Alternative Investments to More Investors (Video); 21/05/2018 – Halcon Resources at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 28% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties Sells Bowen Building to JPMorgan Chase for $140M; 31/05/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 871P FROM 505P

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 7556.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 1.89 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 1.91 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108.62 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $58.63. About 6.18M shares traded or 7.72% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 05/04/2018 – Personal details related to passport, government identification, security and SkyMiles information were not impacted, Delta said; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Load Factor 82.9%; 30/05/2018 – DAL: WORKING WITH GDS COS TO IMPROVE MERCHANDISING CAPABILITIES; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q CASM-Ex Items Up About 4%; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE ON A.B. WON GUAM INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AUTHORITY’S BAA2 SENIOR LIEN REVENUE BONDS RATING; 12/04/2018 – DELTA SAYS UNIT REVENUE ACCELERATED EACH MONTH DURING 1Q; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Total System Load Factor 85.1%; 15/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC – FY PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR OF 78.3 PCT, DOWN 0.4 PTS YEAR-ON-YEAR; 15/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC – FY TOTAL GROUP REVENUE OF 2.7 BILLION STG, DOWN 1 PCT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 27/04/2018 – This is infuriating. Still sitting here @Delta #SorryNotSorry

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Optimum Investment Advisors accumulated 0.01% or 606 shares. Paradigm Advisors Ltd Llc, a Missouri-based fund reported 31,400 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Il stated it has 0.02% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Amp owns 150,445 shares. Eagle Asset Management reported 76,251 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.13% or 925,931 shares. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Co has 3,776 shares. Moreover, Kwmg Limited Liability has 0.64% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Hrt Fin Ltd Company has 0.24% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 65,831 shares. 623 were accumulated by Carroll Fin Assoc. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct reported 50,693 shares. Brown Advisory Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 1.50 million shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 1.18 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Gluskin Sheff And Assoc Inc owns 282,237 shares. Trustmark Comml Bank Department owns 12,637 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.12B and $839.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 2.70 million shares to 2.89M shares, valued at $89.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

