Cyrus Capital Partners LP Maintains Position in American Airls Group (AAL); Oracle (ORCL) Holder Cullinan Associates Has Trimmed Its Holding by $331,250

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 151.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 2.12M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.53 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.03M, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $31.24. About 7.88 million shares traded or 30.63% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AAL CEO SEES HIGHER FUEL PRICES AS `NEAR-TERM PROBLEM’; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR 80.4 PCT VS 79.2 PCT; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Operating Cost Per ASM 15.15 Cents, Up 7.3%; 26/04/2018 – AAL CEO EXCLUDING FUEL PRICES `EVERYTHING ELSE FEELS VERY GOOD’; 03/05/2018 – Bombardier commits to aero program after CSeries, Toronto land sale; 17/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 06/03/2018 American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 24/05/2018 – AAL CANCELS FLIGHT 213 FROM MIAMI TODAY, 214 FROM BRASILIA FRI; 07/03/2018 – AAL UPDATES FLIGHTS CANCELED DUE TO WINTER STORM TO 650 TODAY; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Load Factor 80.4%

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 17.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 6,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,330 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 35,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $58.5. About 5.39 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of Patient Centricity; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Is Said to Raise Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media lnfluencer Campaigns; 06/03/2018 – RIMINI STREET TO SEEK $50M REFUND FROM ORACLE, CONSIDER APPEAL; 09/03/2018 – Oracle Power Gains Approval for Coal Plant From Project Partner; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q OTHER INCOME 489.4M RUPEES; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE NAMES CHARLES W. MOORMAN IV and WILLIAM G. PARRETT to the Bd of DIRECTORS; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q New Software Licenses $1.39B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.09 million activity. $416,250 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by Isom Robert D Jr. $138,820 worth of stock was bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R on Tuesday, June 4. 5,000 shares valued at $138,820 were bought by KERR DEREK J on Tuesday, June 4. Leibman Maya also bought $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares. Johnson Stephen L had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,582. CAHILL JOHN T had bought 25,000 shares worth $714,973.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 20.60 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 16,247 shares to 137,053 shares, valued at $13.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldg Inc by 6,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW).

