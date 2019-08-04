Cyrus Capital Partners LP Lowered Its Stake in Delta Air Lines Del (Call) (DAL) by $13.43 Million; Greenhaven Associates Has Lowered Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $8.31 Million

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 82,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 4.97 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $503.17M, down from 5.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $361.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 11.03 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN APPOINTS MARK LEUNG AS CHINA CEO; 11/04/2018 – Proposal would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and other ‘GSIBs’; 05/03/2018 – MOVES-StanChart names new industrials head in N.America; 13/04/2018 – New York Post: JPMorgan reports its most profitable quarter ever; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns JP Morgan Mtg Trust 2018-4 Certs Prelim Rtgs; 11/05/2018 – PETROBRAS SAYS IT PAID $300M TO BANCO SAFRA, $600M TO JPMORGAN; 09/04/2018 – MOVES-BNY Mellon names sales executive for hedge funds, ETFs, structured products; 23/05/2018 – INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC ICP.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1440P FROM 1350P; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N RELEASES ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER LETTER FROM CEO JAMIE DIMON; 18/05/2018 – Puma Resumed at Overweight by JPMorgan Cazenove

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Call) (DAL) by 99.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp sold 2.69M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144,000, down from 2.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $60.13. About 3.74 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 03/04/2018 – DELTA MARCH CAPACITY UP 3%; 12/04/2018 – DELTA: NEW AIRCRAFT IN 2018 TO CONTRIBUTE $100 MILLION SAVINGS; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SEES BOSTON AIRPORT RESTART ON WEDNESDAY; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q EPS 77c; 04/04/2018 – DAL: @Delta confirms it’s website chat service was involved in a cyber incident, potentially compromising customer payment information; 23/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines may outfit some employees with ‘wearable robotics’; 25/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Poona Dal & Oil Industries for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 14/03/2018 – Virgin Atlantic CEO sees Air France deal completing in early 2019; 11/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Average Fuel Price $1.98 Per Gallon

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Technology Executives Are Very Concerned About Cybersecurity, And Financial Services Execs Should Be Too – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “JP Morgan Ship Seized With Over $1 Billion in Cocaine on Board – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan turns to AI for writing – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase Earnings Preview: Outperforming Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. $2.00 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.62 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 24.44% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.46B for 6.71 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.68% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $264.50 million activity. $1.06 million worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was sold by West W Gilbert on Friday, February 8.