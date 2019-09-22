Cyrus Capital Partners LP Lifted Stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by $42.33 Million as Share Value Rose; Syntal Capital Partners Maintains Holding in Home Depot (HD)

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 334.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc bought 6,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 8,690 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $224.67. About 7.07M shares traded or 84.24% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 25/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says 1 officer has died day after shooting at Home Depot; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – PROPOSAL 7: A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S COMPENSATION CLAWBACK POLICY WAS ALSO NOT APPROVED

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 119.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 1.63M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 2.99M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.44M, up from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.60% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $25.09. About 8.94 million shares traded or 90.65% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 20/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL SAID TO BE IN TALKS WITH SUNRISE FOR JV WITH UPC; 08/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: Confirmed. Announcement likely tomorrow at 7am UK time; 11/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: As the head of the #Monopolkommission the # Vodafone # Unitymedia Deal; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy European Assetsfrom Liberty Global; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover of Liberty Global assets; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TERMINATED PACT TO BUY MULTIMEDIA POLSKA; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for chunk of Liberty Global; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom: Vodafone-Liberty deal would distort competition; 22/03/2018 – LivePerson and Liberty Global partner to transform customer engagement and care for the conversational era; 10/05/2018 – Fitch: No Impact on UPC’s ‘BB-‘ Rating from Announced Liberty Global Vodafone Transaction

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.12B and $839.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 2.70 million shares to 2.89M shares, valued at $89.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.74% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mathes owns 0.12% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,050 shares. Verus Fincl Inc holds 0.07% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 1,048 shares. Westfield Mngmt Co Limited Partnership has 972,866 shares. 78,537 are held by Fishman Jay A Limited Mi. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,292 shares. Aimz Invest Advsrs Limited Company invested in 5,761 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.47% or 34,648 shares in its portfolio. Appleton Ptnrs Ma owns 88,824 shares or 2.28% of their US portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt has invested 0.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cadinha holds 3.79% or 100,806 shares. First Manhattan owns 0.05% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 44,841 shares. Cincinnati Casualty reported 7,000 shares stake. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 1.01% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Lynch Assoc In invested in 0.22% or 3,325 shares.

Syntal Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $422.80 million and $465.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 110,323 shares to 162,141 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Index Fund (IWB) by 1,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,665 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Actively Managed Exchange Trade Ultra Short Duration Ttl.