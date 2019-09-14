Cyrus Capital Partners LP Lifted Its Holding in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) as Share Price Rose; Ubs Oconnor Has Boosted Interxio (INXN) Stake by $8.12 Billion

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Interxio (INXN) by 139.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 106,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 183,100 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.93 billion, up from 76,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Interxio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $76.41. About 425,703 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q Rev EUR129.9M; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q EPS 16c; 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q REV. EU133.8M, EST. EU132.9M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.17; 17/05/2018 – InterXion Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q Rev EUR133.8M

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 7556.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 1.89 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108.62 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $60.01. About 4.14 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 25/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Poona Dal & Oil Industries for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CEO:BOEING INTERESTED IN US BEING INVOLVED IN JET DESIGN; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES ISSUES WEATHER WAIVER ON SOME MIDWEST AIRPORTS; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Total Rev Per Available Seat Mile 16.77 Cents; 03/04/2018 – GP Bullhound’s Joakim Dal Says Spotify’s Direct Listing Is a Sign of the Times (Video); 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE BOOSTED AAPL, MON, TEVA, DAL, BK IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – DAL CEO: WOULD REDUCE CAPACITY IN AN ECONOMIC DOWNTURN; 27/04/2018 – This is infuriating. Still sitting here @Delta #SorryNotSorry; 05/04/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: Hazmat is responding to @columbusairport after a bag was found leaking a substance in the @Delta; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT

More notable recent InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Interxion Holding (INXN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Announcing: InterXion Holding (NYSE:INXN) Stock Increased An Energizing 174% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is InterXion Holding N.V.’s (NYSE:INXN) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About InterXion Holding N.V.’s (NYSE:INXN) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “InterXion drops 5% after Wells Fargo hits sidelines – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67B and $3846.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Herbalif (NYSE:HLF) by 85,000 shares to 165,000 shares, valued at $7.06 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select S (XLV) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon C (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Delta expands facial recognition technology to 4 airports – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Airline Stock Roundup: SAVE, JBLU’s Bearish Q3 Views, DAL’s Traffic Report & More – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “Delta Air Lines Still Deserves â€˜Outperformâ€™ Rating, Macquarie Says – Barron’s” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Buffett’s Airline Bets: What’s the Record 3 Years In? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hm Payson holds 0% or 1,038 shares in its portfolio. The Japan-based Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Shikiar Asset Management invested in 2.18% or 97,995 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 123 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Co Of America has invested 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Buckingham Mgmt Inc holds 75,947 shares. Skylands Capital Ltd Company reported 319,200 shares or 2.49% of all its holdings. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 17,800 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 1.11 million shares. Bowling Portfolio Ltd Liability invested in 43,827 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Johnson Fin Gru Inc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 44,582 shares. James Research reported 85,508 shares. Paragon Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 500 shares. Meeder Asset invested in 0.02% or 5,663 shares.

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.12 billion and $839.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 534,621 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $181.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.