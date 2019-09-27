Cyrus Capital Partners LP Increases Position in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL); Mathes Company Increased Its Bristol (BMY) Holding by $580,500

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 7556.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 1.89M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108.62 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $58.78. About 3.73M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 01/05/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: BREAKING: @Delta Flight 64 is making an emergency return to Atlanta after departing for Rome Italy due to an; 14/05/2018 – DAL: PERSIAN GULF AIR SUBSIDIES BIGGEST THREAT TO U.S. CARRIERS; 02/05/2018 – Delta Reports Operating Performance for April 2018; 03/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – NEW YORK TRANSPORTATION DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION ISSUED SPECIAL FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2018 IN AMOUNT OF $1.38 BLN; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa3 senior unsecured rating to $1.4 billion New York Transportation Development Corporation Special Facilities Revenue Bonds, Series 2018; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 27/04/2018 – Wow. Been sitting here on the ground at DCA for 45 MINUTES and counting with no gate to pull into to de-plane. Bravo @Delta; 12/04/2018 – Delta Sees Strong Travel Demand Offsetting Jump in Fuel Costs; 16/04/2018 – Minnesota DOL: Delta Air Lines receives safety, health award from MNOSHA, recognized April 17; 05/04/2018 – Delta Says Hack on Vendor Exposed Customer Credit-Card Data

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 216.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 12,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 18,859 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $855,000, up from 5,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $49.97. About 7.77 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 22/05/2018 – REG-University of Bristol signs agreement with cBrain; 04/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Substance Abuse Prevention Task Force Wed, 4/4/2018, 10:30 AM; 16/05/2018 – DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC DHG.l – ANNOUNCES TWO NEW HOTELS IN BRISTOL AND BIRMINGHAM, UK; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS: FDA SETS JAN 14 PDUFA DATE FOR CABOMETYX; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA ACCEPTS SUPPLEMENTAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) IN PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 05/04/2018 – Mike Bristol Joins Symphony RetailAl as Vice President Personalized Marketing; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUES INCREASED 10%

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J also bought $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Wade G W And has 0.08% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 19,567 shares. Intersect Ltd Com has 0.14% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Btim Corp holds 16,737 shares. Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 24,470 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Moreover, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Com has 0.06% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Community Commercial Bank Na invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 5.32 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 147,009 shares. Ima Wealth has invested 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moody Bancorp Division reported 5,376 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kansas-based Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks has invested 0.22% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Legal General Gru Public Ltd Company owns 10.59M shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.09% or 18,364 shares. Dodge And Cox owns 49.64 million shares for 1.82% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Declining Revenues in 2020 for Bristol-Myers Squibb, BMY Stock? – Forbes” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Enanta Aces Midstage NASH Study, Takeda’s Ulcerative Colitis Drug Found Superior To AbbVie’s, Decision Day For J&J – Benzinga” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb to Hold Investor Webcast to Discuss ESMO Highlights – Business Wire” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Biotechs With the Biggest Cash Stockpiles – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.12 billion and $839.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 385,546 shares to 1.70 million shares, valued at $35.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Atlanta Braves veteran, UPS exec among 50 ‘most influential Latinos in Georgia’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Delta Earnings Preview: An Eventful Quarter – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “BHM traffic rises in August; American Airlines eclipses Southwest – Birmingham Business Journal” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Airline Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 301 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt reported 70,814 shares. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 30,657 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Il holds 0.02% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 11,725 shares. Scotia Cap Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.25% or 540,585 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.12% or 50,600 shares. Glendon Capital Ltd Partnership reported 1.32% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 14,156 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Llc holds 0.11% or 2.42M shares in its portfolio. Amica Mutual owns 17,577 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Amer accumulated 295,039 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Polar Asset Management Prtn Inc holds 500,000 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio.