Cyrus Capital Partners LP Increases Holding in American Airls Group (AAL); Lesa Sroufe & Co Stake in Fluor (FLR) Has Raised by $870,084

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 151.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 2.12 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.53 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.03 million, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 1.58 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ American Airlines Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAL); 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Average Aircraft Fuel Price $2.10 Per Gallon; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $1.7 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.6 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2020; 27/04/2018 – B. Allen-Ebrahimian: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all; 20/03/2018 – AAL: WASHINGTON DC, PHILADELPHIA HAVE MOST CANCELED FLIGHTS; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – AAL CANCELS FLIGHT 213 FROM MIAMI TODAY, 214 FROM BRASILIA FRI; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.00 TO $6.00 EXCLUDING ITEMS

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Fluor Corp (FLR) by 41.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 24,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 82,834 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 million, up from 58,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Fluor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $32.77. About 576,748 shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 36.59% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 27/04/2018 – Fluor Joint Venture Selected for LNG Canada Project; 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS CONTRACT FROM ENPPI; 30/05/2018 – FLUOR OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR 1Q REV. $4.82B, EST. $4.70B; 25/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fluor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLR); 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – AT QTR END CONSOLIDATED ENDING BACKLOG OF $29.1 BLN COMPARES TO $41.6 BLN A YEAR AGO; 08/05/2018 – Nubeva names Say Lim to Advisory Board; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner

