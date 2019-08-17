Cyrus Capital Partners LP Increased Its American Airls Group (AAL) Holding; Palisade Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in Devon Energy New (DVN) by $330,088 as Shares Declined

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 60.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 10,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The hedge fund held 6,900 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $218,000, down from 17,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.26% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $22.54. About 7.79 million shares traded or 19.77% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss $197M; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY- RECEIVED REQUISITE CONSENTS RELATED TO CONSENT SOLICITATIONS TO ADOPT SOME PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO INDENTURE GOVERNING 7.950% DEBENTURES DUE 2032; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Rev $3.81B; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Sees 2018 Midpoint Oil Production Growth Rate of 16% Vs. Year Ago; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES FIRST PRODUCTION IN SHOWBOAT IN 2Q 2018; 04/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 22/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces $553 Million Sale of Johnson County Assets; 10/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil and Gas Conference May 23; 10/04/2018 – Devon Slashes 300 Jobs After Lifting Dividends, Share Buybacks

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 151.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 2.12 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 3.53 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.03M, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.79. About 8.89M shares traded or 35.22% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL PRASM 14.40 CENTS VS 13.98 CENTS; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL REVENUE PASSENGER MILES (RPM) 52,945 MLN VS 50,984 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Net $186M; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – IN 2018, CO EXPECTS TO REDUCE THE REGIONAL FLEET COUNT BY A NET OF 4 AIRCRAFT; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – MEDIA-American Airlines to end regional deals with ExpressJet, Trans States – Bloomberg; 20/03/2018 – AAL: WASHINGTON DC, PHILADELPHIA HAVE MOST CANCELED FLIGHTS; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q EPS 39c; 21/03/2018 – CORRECT: AAL HAS SUSPENDED FLIGHTS AT N.Y.’S LAGUARDIA TO TMRW; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – AMERICAN AIRLINES ADDS NEW SERVICE TO DESTINATIONS IN MEXICO AND SOUTH AMERICA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.20 million activity. The insider Isom Robert D Jr bought $416,250. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $1.40M was made by PARKER W DOUGLAS on Tuesday, June 4. EMBLER MICHAEL J also bought $112,720 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Monday, August 5. $138,150 worth of stock was bought by Leibman Maya on Tuesday, June 4. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,582 was made by Johnson Stephen L on Tuesday, June 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.