Cyrus Capital Partners LP Holding in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Trimmed by $36.82 Million; Tig Advisors Trimmed Its Holding in Tronox LTD (Put) (TROX) by $677,600

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tronox Ltd (Put) (TROX) by 48.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 96,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.40% . The hedge fund held 100,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $785,000, down from 197,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tronox Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $7.47. About 1.08M shares traded. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has declined 39.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 04/04/2018 – TRONOX NAMES JEFFREY N. NEUMAN SVP, SECRETARY & GENERAL COUNSEL; 07/03/2018 – TRONOX WORKING WITH U.S, EUROPE TO FIND RESOLUTION TO CONCERNS; 09/05/2018 – Tronox 1Q Loss $44M; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX LTD – CONFIDENT CAN DETERMINE AN APPROPRIATE AND PROPORTIONATE RESOLUTION TO ANY VALID CONCERNS OF COMMISSION; 10/05/2018 – TRONOX CEO JEFF QUINN SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX SAYS IT MUST RESPOND TO OBJECTIONS BY EARLY APRIL 2018; 21/03/2018 – TRONOX IN BUY PACT TO SELL ELECTROLYTIC OPS FOR $13M CASH; 21/03/2018 – Tronox Enters into Purchase Agreement to Sell Electrolytic Operations; 10/05/2018 – TRONOX SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON CRISTAL, BELIEVIES WILL GET DONE; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX – AMIC WILL CREATE SPECIAL PURPOSE VEHICLE IN SAUDI ARABIA AND CONTRIBUTE OWNERSHIP INTEREST ALONG WITH $322 MLN OF DEBT CURRENTLY HELD BY AMIC

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 26.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp sold 721,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 1.99M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.73M, down from 2.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $57.05. About 2.24 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 13/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC : MACQUARIE SAYS REVENUE AND COST INITIATIVES SHOULD GIVE STREET MORE CONFIDENCE THAT CO WILL BE ABLE TO ACHIEVE ITS 2018 EPS GOAL; 15/05/2018 – France has no plans to reduce stake in Air France-KLM: Elysee adviser; 15/05/2018 – Air France-KLM, Virgin and Delta Sign Agreements to Expand Transatlantic JV; 03/04/2018 – GP Bullhound’s Joakim Dal Says Spotify’s Direct Listing Is a Sign of the Times (Video); 13/03/2018 – DELTA SEES BOSTON AIRPORT RESTART ON WEDNESDAY; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- THOUGH SMALL SUBSET OF CUSTOMERS WOULD HAVE BEEN EXPOSED, CAN’T SAY IF INFORMATION WAS ACCESSED OR SUBSEQUENTLY COMPROMISED; 18/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Delta flight makes emergency landing at Atlanta airport after smoke reported in engine; 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES FILES FOR 4-PART NOTES OFFERING VIA BNP, OTHERS; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Average Fuel Price $1.98 Per Gallon; 07/03/2018 – Virgin Atlantic bets on more legroom in economy in trans-Atlantic battle

Since March 6, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $578,275 activity. Carlson Timothy C bought $99,996 worth of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) on Tuesday, June 4. The insider Neuman Jeffrey N bought 4,812 shares worth $49,949. The insider JONES GINGER M bought 20,000 shares worth $229,000. $100,320 worth of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) shares were bought by QUINN JEFFRY N.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 112 investors sold TROX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 356,894 shares or 99.55% less from 79.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corsair Capital Management Lp reported 1.08% in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 45,144 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 91,065 are owned by Norman Fields Gottscho Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Stack Fincl Mgmt Incorporated holds 175,660 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Old Commercial Bank In holds 16,944 shares. Tealwood Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 1.35% or 61,478 shares. Cls Invests Ltd holds 0% or 669 shares in its portfolio. Regentatlantic Ltd Llc holds 70,124 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Natixis invested 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Bryn Mawr Tru holds 0.02% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 6,245 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 80,415 shares. Selway Asset reported 24,690 shares. Kistler invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Ionic Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 14,750 shares. Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) Ltd Partnership holds 0.19% or 125,000 shares in its portfolio. Glacier Peak Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 30,000 shares. Jolley Asset Management reported 91,540 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $265.56 million activity.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 24.44% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.46B for 6.37 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.68% negative EPS growth.

