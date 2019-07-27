Cyrus Capital Partners LP Holding in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Decreased by $36.82 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Dominion Energy (D) Shareholder Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Upped Position by $70.55 Million

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 26.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp sold 721,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.99M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.73M, down from 2.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $62.16. About 3.86 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 03/04/2018 – DELTA SEES MARCH QTR ADJ. TRASM UP ABOUT 5%; 10/04/2018 – Delta Community Supports Families, Financial Education and Health & Human Services; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 02/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines’ Board of Directors Announces Annual Meeting Date; 12/03/2018 – DELTA WILL CANCEL 175 FLIGHTS TUESDAY ON STORM; 17/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Traffic Up 2.8%; 17/05/2018 – $AVAV staffers allegedly transported live bombs on a commercial Delta Airlines $DAL flight in 2015; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- THOUGH SMALL SUBSET OF CUSTOMERS WOULD HAVE BEEN EXPOSED, CAN’T SAY IF INFORMATION WAS ACCESSED OR SUBSEQUENTLY COMPROMISED

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 151.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 928,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.00M, up from 610,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $75.15. About 3.07 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP

Since January 28, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $264.50 million activity. $324,598 worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was bought by BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC on Monday, March 11. The insider BLAKE FRANCIS S bought 5,185 shares worth $249,743.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. 1,965 shares were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK, worth $149,998.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 1.23M shares to 6.43 million shares, valued at $184.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 306,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 768,407 shares, and cut its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.