Cyrus Capital Partners LP Has Upped Its Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Holding by $42.33 Million; Stock Value Rose; Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Stock Price Rose While Heronetta Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 119.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 1.63 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 2.99 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.44M, up from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.4. About 891,571 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS LIBERTY’S VIRGIN MEDIA NOT ON THE AGENDA FOR THE TIME BEING; 23/04/2018 – VODAFONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL ASSETS TALKS SEEN IN FINAL STAGES: FT; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy Liberty Assets in Germany, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for chunk of Liberty Global; 20/03/2018 – Nabila Ahmed: Scoop: Liberty Global is in talks with Sunrise Communications about a potential partnership to combine and expand; 05/04/2018 – Liberty Global again seeks EU okay for Ziggo buy after court veto; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom: Vodafone-Liberty deal would distort competition; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TO SELL OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, HUNGARY, ROMANIA AND THE CZECH REPUBLIC TO VODAFONE; 20/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL SAID TO BE IN TALKS WITH SUNRISE FOR JV WITH UPC

Heronetta Management Lp decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp sold 28,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 860,080 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.83M, down from 888,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.79 billion market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $28.68. It is down 3.47% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.16B for 13.53 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

