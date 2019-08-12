Cyrus Capital Partners LP Has Upped Its American Airls Group (AAL) Position by $65.87 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Williams Ord (WMB) Market Value Declined While C-V Starr & Co Trust Raised Stake

C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust increased its stake in Williams Ord (WMB) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 352,201 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12 million, up from 327,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust who had been investing in Williams Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.99. About 7.44 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – GULFSTREAM NATURAL GAS SYSTEM’S RATES WITH CUSTOMERS, WHICH ARE ALL NEGOTIATED RATES, WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS; 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WAS APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH GENERAL PARTNER OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS & WILLIAMS; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S; 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 151.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 2.12M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 3.53 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.03M, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $28.78. About 4.03 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Average Aircraft Fuel Price $2.10 Per Gallon; 26/04/2018 – AAL: 12% FUEL PRICE RISE LAST 2 WEEKS LED TO EPS GUIDE CUT; 24/05/2018 – AAL CANCELS FLIGHT 213 FROM MIAMI TODAY, 214 FROM BRASILIA FRI; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $2.5 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.8 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2019; 03/05/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS CONTRACT SIGNED WITH AMERICAN AIRLINES FOR 15 E175 AIRCRAFT IS WORTH $705 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 15/04/2018 – American Airlines resumes flying over Russian airspace after one-day halt; 26/04/2018 – AAL: BASIC ECONOMY IS HAVING EFFECT ON ULTRA DISCOUNT CARRIERS; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Traffic Up 3.8%; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 AIRCRAFT CONSISTS OF 22 787-8S SCHEDULED FOR 2020 & 25 787-9S SCHEDULED FOR 2023; 09/05/2018 – THE U.S. DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION IS CONDUCTING AN AUDIT INTO FAA OVERSIGHT OF MAINTENANCE AT ALLEGIANT AIR AND AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 84,106 are owned by Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) Lp. Valley Natl Advisers has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). First Allied Advisory Svcs has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 34,200 shares. South Dakota Investment Council invested in 306,910 shares. Arrow Finance has 1,488 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 231,786 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 737,935 shares. Zebra Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% or 11,725 shares. Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 8,063 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 1.09 million shares. Norinchukin State Bank The holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 77,138 shares. Utah Retirement System invested 0.02% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Ls Invest Lc owns 18,848 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 0.03% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.20 million activity. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by KERR DEREK J. 4,000 shares were bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J, worth $112,720 on Monday, August 5. Leibman Maya bought $138,150 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider CAHILL JOHN T bought $714,973. EBERWEIN ELISE R also bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares. PARKER W DOUGLAS bought 50,000 shares worth $1.40 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Investments Llc holds 0.52% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 20.40 million shares. 1.45M were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Cibc Asset accumulated 133,812 shares. Hallmark Cap Management has 9,873 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Botty Invsts Limited Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 13,375 shares. Moreover, Lmr Prtnrs Llp has 0.01% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 8,980 shares. Omers Administration holds 2.10M shares. Fil invested in 11 shares or 0% of the stock. Crawford Invest Counsel accumulated 459,893 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Lc has invested 0.65% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 38,595 are owned by Verity And Verity Limited Liability Corporation. Raymond James & Assocs has 1.18M shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Llc, a New York-based fund reported 10.77 million shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Adams Natural Fund reported 2.37% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. ARMSTRONG ALAN S also bought $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Wednesday, August 7. Wilson Terrance Lane also bought $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Thursday, August 8. CHANDLER JOHN D had bought 10,000 shares worth $232,396 on Wednesday, August 7.