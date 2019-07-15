Cyrus Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Position in United Contl Hldgs (UAL) by $2.97 Million as Market Value Declined; Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Cut Gtt Communications (GTT) Position by $4.11 Million

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 27.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 120,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 313,740 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.89M, down from 434,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $839.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.04. About 681,125 shares traded or 33.11% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 46.98% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 10/04/2018 – GTT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q REV. EU64.2M; 12/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – AT MARCH 31, 2018, THE ORDER BOOK COMPRISED 83 UNITS; 03/05/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q ROYALTY REV. EU61.5M; 09/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of upcoming telecom GTT Communications; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest in GTT as Part of Interoute Acquisition; 27/03/2018 – GTT WINS SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO DESIGN LNG TANKS; 12/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – CONFIRMS 2018 OBJECTIVES; 21/03/2018 – GTT: GTT NOTIFIED FOR DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF 2 NEW LNG CARRIERS

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp sold 37,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.60 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.68M, down from 2.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $91.58. About 1.19 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 23.57% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 08/05/2018 – United Continental: April 2018 Consolidated Load Factor Down 0.8 Points Compared to April 2017; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 SHR $6.50 TO $8.50; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q Consolidated Unit Cost Per Available Seat Mile Up 4.3%; 07/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES BOOSTS TO DAILY SERVICE BETWEEN HOUSTON-HAVANA; 17/05/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – UAL WILL IMMEDIATELY BEGIN A SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – UNITED WILL LIKELY PAY A DIVIDEND IN THE FUTURE: KIRBY; 13/03/2018 – United Continental: 1Q Revenue Improving in All Regions; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Targets About 25% Compound Annual EPS Growth Through 2020; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Now Sees 1Q Adjusted Pretax Margin Flat to Up 2%; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: UAL SEES 2Q 2018 CAPACITY +4% TO +5%; PRASM +1% TO +3%

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $898.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Azul S A by 30,693 shares to 1.46 million shares, valued at $42.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 25,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM).

Analysts await GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $-0.03 EPS, up 92.86% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.42 per share. After $-0.28 actual EPS reported by GTT Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -89.29% EPS growth.

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $4.04 EPS, up 25.08% or $0.81 from last year’s $3.23 per share. UAL’s profit will be $1.06B for 5.67 P/E if the $4.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 251.30% EPS growth.

