Cyrus Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Its United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Position as Stock Price Rose; As Dime Cmnty Bancshares (DCOM) Valuation Rose, Holder Brandywine Global Investment Management Cut by $389,610 Its Position

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Dime Cmnty Bancshares (DCOM) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 21,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 218,049 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09M, down from 239,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Dime Cmnty Bancshares for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.95. About 83,796 shares traded. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) has risen 15.98% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.98% the S&P500. Some Historical DCOM News: 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 35C; 22/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.’s Ratings at ‘BBB’/’F2’; Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – Dime Community Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys 2.2% of Dime Community; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q EPS 39C; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.47%, EST. 2.45%; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp sold 37,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 2.60 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.68M, down from 2.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $86.98. About 1.18 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 17/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES NAMES GERRY LADERMAN ACTING CFO; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – UAL’S FEBRUARY 2018 CONSOLIDATED LOAD FACTOR INCREASED 1.4 POINTS COMPARED TO FEBRUARY 2017; 27/03/2018 – ALLIANCE CREATIVE GROUP (ACGX) is Entering into a New Trucking Partnership and Changes Time for Annual Earnings Call; 27/04/2018 – U.S. House approves bill to reauthorize federal aviation agency; 05/03/2018 – United Air hits pause on changes to bonus program after employee uproar; 20/03/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES CONDUCTING SYSTEMATIC REVIEW OF PETS PROGRAM; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Had Seen 1Q Passenger Rev Per ASM Flat-Up 2%; 08/03/2018 – United Continental Holdings Elects Michele J. Hooper to Bd of Directors; 30/05/2018 – UNITED WILL LIKELY PAY A DIVIDEND IN THE FUTURE: KIRBY; 18/04/2018 – UNITED AIR CEO: SEEING STRONG RESULTS FROM NEW DOMESTIC ROUTES

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.67 earnings per share, up 19.93% or $0.61 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $955.43M for 5.93 P/E if the $3.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual earnings per share reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Assoc Limited has 18,989 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hightower Limited Liability Co stated it has 38,640 shares. Factory Mutual Insur holds 0.32% or 315,900 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Of Nevada reported 228 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 769,288 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Capital Fund owns 46,100 shares. 28,141 were accumulated by Bailard Incorporated. Moreover, Beech Hill Advsr Inc has 0.2% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Axa accumulated 9,800 shares. Cleararc Cap Inc invested in 5,455 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Rampart Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 3,387 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Quantres Asset Ltd reported 0.33% stake. Norinchukin Bancorporation The invested in 43,288 shares. Synovus Financial holds 494 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brandywine Global Investment Llc owns 0.12% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 212,223 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold DCOM shares while 41 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 25.58 million shares or 3.15% more from 24.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Co Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 38,807 shares. First Manhattan Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) for 2,586 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 14,749 shares. United Service Automobile Association accumulated 0.01% or 141,852 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Company Na has 0% invested in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM). Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) for 23,652 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM). Moreover, Foundry Partners Limited Liability has 0.3% invested in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM). Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 45 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bancshares reported 30,664 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 48,546 shares. Moreover, Deutsche State Bank Ag has 0% invested in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) for 43,498 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM). Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) for 489,502 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 15,635 shares stake.