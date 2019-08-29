Cyrus Capital Partners LP Has Raised American Airls Group (AAL) Position by $65.87 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Harvey Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Mastercard (MA) by $1.12 Million

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 24.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 4,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 15,045 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, down from 19,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $280.58. About 886,521 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 151.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 2.12 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 3.53M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.03M, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.83B market cap company. The stock increased 4.85% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $26.56. About 2.97M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 06/04/2018 – American Airlines Expands Boeing 787 Fleet; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL PRASM 14.40 CENTS VS 13.98 CENTS; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Reports First-Quarter 2018 Profit; 09/05/2018 – THE U.S. DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION IS CONDUCTING AN AUDIT INTO FAA OVERSIGHT OF MAINTENANCE AT ALLEGIANT AIR AND AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 AIRCRAFT CONSISTS OF 22 787-8S SCHEDULED FOR 2020 & 25 787-9S SCHEDULED FOR 2023; 21/03/2018 – CORRECT: AAL HAS SUSPENDED FLIGHTS AT N.Y.’S LAGUARDIA TO TMRW; 27/04/2018 – U.S. House approves bill to reauthorize federal aviation agency; 02/05/2018 – National Post: American Airlines near deal to buy 15 of Bombardier’s neglected CRJ900 jets; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL REVENUE PASSENGER MILES (RPM) 52,945 MLN VS 50,984 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – AAL UPDATES FLIGHTS CANCELED DUE TO WINTER STORM TO 650 TODAY

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.20 million activity. Johnson Stephen L bought $138,582 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Shares for $1.40 million were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS. EBERWEIN ELISE R also bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares. Leibman Maya bought 5,000 shares worth $138,150. Shares for $416,250 were bought by Isom Robert D Jr on Tuesday, June 4. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $112,720 was made by EMBLER MICHAEL J on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73 million and $208.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 13,370 shares to 30,270 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Sp 500 Index Etf (IVV) by 3,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings.